Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Large earthquake strikes spot off coast of British Columbia

PORT HARDY, Canada (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck a spot off the coast of British Columbia Tuesday. At 8:36 p.,m., the earthquake hit a spot 182 kilometers (113 miles) west of Port Hardy, a town of about 4,100 people, the agency said. It had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles.) On Monday, a series of five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0 were recorded Monday in British Columbia. Four of the five quakes were recorded as striking primarily on Vancouver Island and at the northern end of Victoria Island in Port Alice and Port Hardy.

Woman, 85, charged with murder, assault in shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An 85-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder and assault in the double shooting of her roommates earlier this month. KOMO reports that Beverly Jenne is being held on $1 million bail and will be booked into jail when she is released form a Tacoma hospital. Police report that dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman in her 30s around 1 a.m. on Dec. 19 saying she had been shot in her home. Officers arrived to find two women in their 30s shot — one was dead. The other victim, her sister, survived. Jenne’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.

CWU requests security upgrades after false shooter report

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — Central Washington University is requesting $3.28 million in state funding to upgrade its security systems in Ellensburg after a false active shooter threat in February. The Yakima-Herald Republic reports that the supplemental budget proposal would fund a video security system, updates to 28 emergency blue light phones on campus that would allow for an audio mass notification and new electronic locking systems for buildings.

Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing has ousted its CEO over the 737 Max crisis that has engulfed the vaunted American aircraft manufacturer. The company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately and the board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will become CEO on Jan. 13. Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes — one off the coast of Indonesia in 2018, the other in Ethiopia last March — killed 346 people in all. Boeing is still struggling to get the grounded Max flying again, but Muilenburg could get $39 million in severance, stock and bonuses, according to a Boeing securities filing.

No injuries reported in tanker collision at Washington pier

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A tanker carrying propane and butane collided with a gas terminal pier in Washington state with enough force to punch a hole in the ship. The Bellingham Herald reported the accident occurred at a pier west of Ferndale Dec. 14. The U.S. Coast Guard says no one was injured and none of the cargo leaked. The 745-foot tanker named Levant was carrying 33,000 tons of the highly flammable materials. The Coast Guard says no damage estimates were given for the ship or for the pier owned by Petrogas Pacific LLC and leased by Alcoa Intalco Works.

Cyclist sues Bellingham, says arrest violated rights

SEATTLE (AP) — A bicyclist is suing the city of Bellingham, saying he was arrested for trying to complain about a parking enforcement officer who blocked a bike lane. David Morales filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday. He said that two days after he rapped on a parking enforcement officer’s window to ask her not to park in the bike lane, he was arrested for intimidating a public servant. The lawsuit says the 2017 arrest violated his right to be free from unreasonable seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

Washington state December car-tab renewal notices sent late

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Licensing says December car-tab renewal notices were sent to vehicle owners five to six weeks late due to a new tax initiative. The Seattle Times reports the I-976 tax measure that passed in November caused December renewal notices to be sent late while the state waited for possible court intervention. Officials say some drivers might receive their bills after the December date by which the tabs should be affixed to rear license plates. The Washington State Patrol says troopers have been briefed on the licensing delay and will use appropriate discretion with outdated tabs.

Washington state man charged in 2017 Alaska homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 27-year-old Washington state man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in a southeast Alaska village two years ago. Isaac Friday of Waitsburg, Washington, is charged in the 2017 death of 19-year-old Jade Williams. On the night of Aug. 15, 2017, Williams was found not breathing in her home in Kake, a city of 600 on Kupreanof Island about 95 miles southwest of Juneau. Deputies from the Walla Wall County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested Friday in Dayton, Washington. Online Alaska court documents do not list Friday’s attorney.

Fears for dental program at Shoreline Community College

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — Facing a nearly $2 million budget shortfall, administrators at Shoreline Community College have begun a program-by-program review to decide which they will cut. Some fear a popular dental hygiene program could be eliminated entirely. The Seattle Times reports the Shoreline program attracts about 120 applicants each year but accepts just 24. In a campus budget update this month, Shoreline Community College President Cheryl Roberts said every program remains under consideration for cuts.

Gonzaga becomes season’s 6th team to hit No. 1 in AP Top 25

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has had no stability at the top. The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted one week at No. 1. This is the first time there have been as many as six different teams at No. 1 before New Year’s Day. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83. Ohio State climbed to No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. No. 25 Iowa is the only new addition this this week’s poll.