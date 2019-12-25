Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LES SCHWAB-SALE BEND, Ore. — Les Schwab, the Bend tire powerhouse known for its customer service, is considering a sale. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the privately held company confirmed Tuesday it had hired hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer. It didn’t disclose a potential buyer or expected price tag. Bloomberg News reported earlier that the company expected it could fetch a price of at least $3 billion. SENT: 450 words.

POTATO SHORTAGE

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Fresh potato prices have roughly doubled after a poor growing year and a frosty harvest caused American production to drop 6% in 2019. Idaho spud growers who were able to get their harvest out of the ground, and who sell their spuds on the fresh market, are benefiting from the sky-high prices. Few of those growers are in the Magic Valley, where most producers sign contracts with major potato processors in order to lock in their prices. An AP Member Exchange by Colin Tiernan, Times-News. SENT: 800 words.

BELLEVUE COMMUTERS

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Amazon and other companies expand there, Bellevue is prepping for thousands more commuters. City staff anticipate a net gain of roughly 18,000 downtown jobs by 2025, as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and others grow their Eastside workforces. The new hires would join more than 52,000 people now working in the city core, and boost employment higher than current numbers in Seattle’s busy South Lake Union. An AP Member Exchange by Michelle Baruchman and Mike Lindblom. SENT: 1,400 words.

PORTLAND-BELL ST

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Ishmael El-Amin scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Luke Bumbalough added 14 points as Ball State topped Portland 61-46 for seventh place in the Diamond Head Classic. El-Amin and Bumbalough each made four 3-pointers as Ball State was 10 of 37 from distance. SENT: 170 words.

