WA–Washington News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 1 p.m.

LES SCHWAB-SALE BEND, Ore. — Les Schwab, the Bend tire powerhouse known for its customer service, is considering a sale. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the privately held company confirmed Tuesday it had hired hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer. It didn’t disclose a potential buyer or expected price tag. Bloomberg News reported earlier that the company expected it could fetch a price of at least $3 billion. SENT: 450 words.

AP Member Exchange

POTATO SHORTAGE

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Fresh potato prices have roughly doubled after a poor growing year and a frosty harvest caused American production to drop 6% in 2019. Idaho spud growers who were able to get their harvest out of the ground, and who sell their spuds on the fresh market, are benefiting from the sky-high prices. Few of those growers are in the Magic Valley, where most producers sign contracts with major potato processors in order to lock in their prices. An AP Member Exchange by Colin Tiernan, Times-News. SENT: 800 words.

BELLEVUE COMMUTERS

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Amazon and other companies expand there, Bellevue is prepping for thousands more commuters. City staff anticipate a net gain of roughly 18,000 downtown jobs by 2025, as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and others grow their Eastside workforces. The new hires would join more than 52,000 people now working in the city core, and boost employment higher than current numbers in Seattle’s busy South Lake Union. An AP Member Exchange by Michelle Baruchman and Mike Lindblom. SENT: 1,400 words.

AVALANCHE DANGER

FRISCO, Colo. — Colorado remains the country’s most dangerous state for avalanches. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the number of avalanche deaths in Colorado since 1950 has far surpassed that of any other state, and last winter was no different. By Sawyer D’Argonne, the Summit Daily. SENT: 800 words.

IN BRIEF:

—NAVY BASE-LIMITED ACCESS: Navy limits installations following incidents in past month.

—WALMART-THREATS: Former Walmart worker faces charges of bomb, death threats.

—BODY FOUND-FIRE: Body found inside Sedro-Woolley home after house fire.

—BAR FIGHT-MURDER PLEA: Coeur d’Alene man pleads guilty to murder

—ELK KILLED: Wildlife officials looking for person who killed 3 cow elk.