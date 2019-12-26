Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — A feel-good environmental story is unfolding in the Pacific Ocean. Populations of more than a half-dozen species of fish referred to as “groundfish” have rebounded to healthy levels nearly 20 years after their numbers plummeted from overfishing. On Jan. 1, federal regulators will reopen several thousand square miles of ocean off the U.S. West Coast to fishermen who have not been allowed to trawl for rockfish, Pacific perch and bocaccio there for years. One conservation group says it’s the “biggest environmental story that no one knows about.” Much of the success comes from a rare collaboration between fishermen and environmentalists.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon police officer filed a lawsuit saying he faced retaliation within the department for reporting a former police chief struck him with his arm while holding a metal sign. The Bulletin reported Joseph Patnode is suing the Sunriver Police Department, Police Chief Cory Darling, a Sunriver Service District board administrator and a department deputy. Patnode’s lawsuit alleges a violation of his free speech rights and retaliation for whistleblowing. The former Sunriver police sergeant is seeking $2.5 million in damages. Patnode says a former police chief struck him and another officer was promoted over him for reporting the incident.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Salem and Brooks vegetable processing plants owned by bankrupt NORPAC Foods could soon reopen after Lineage Logistics filed to purchase the company’s Oregon properties for $49 million, according to court records. The Statesman-Journal reports that a bankruptcy judge is scheduled to hear the petition for the proposed sale Jan. 14 in bankruptcy court in Portland. The sale would include NORPAC’s Willamette Valley processing facilities in Salem, Brooks and Stayton, along with the field shop in Quincy, Washington.

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Trimet bus hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Gresham, Oregon, early Tuesday morning. KOIN reports the deadly crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Police say the out-of-service TriMet bus was traveling south suddenly stepped off the sidewalk and in front of the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both streets were closed in both directions while the scene was investigated.