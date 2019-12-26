Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — A feel-good environmental story is unfolding in the Pacific Ocean. Populations of more than a half-dozen species of fish referred to as “groundfish” have rebounded to healthy levels nearly 20 years after their numbers plummeted from overfishing. On Jan. 1, federal regulators will reopen several thousand square miles of ocean off the U.S. West Coast to fishermen who have not been allowed to trawl for rockfish, Pacific perch and bocaccio there for years. One conservation group says it’s the “biggest environmental story that no one knows about.” Much of the success comes from a rare collaboration between fishermen and environmentalists.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Walmart employee in Washington state has pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up one of the stores and kill two managers. The Yakima Herald reported 41-year-old Roy Lee Maynard was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment. Authorities say Maynard was recently fired from the Walmart in Yakima and sent texts to an assistant manager saying he was going to blow up the building and kill two managers and their families. Authorities say Maynard was released on his own recognizance.

PORT HARDY, Canada (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck a spot off the coast of British Columbia Tuesday. At 8:36 p.,m., the earthquake hit a spot 182 kilometers (113 miles) west of Port Hardy, a town of about 4,100 people, the agency said. It had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles.) On Monday, a series of five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0 were recorded Monday in British Columbia. Four of the five quakes were recorded as striking primarily on Vancouver Island and at the northern end of Victoria Island in Port Alice and Port Hardy.

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado remains the country’s most dangerous state for avalanches. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the number of avalanche deaths in Colorado since 1950 has far surpassed that of any other state, and last winter was no different. Colorado has had 287 avalanche deaths since the winter of 1950-51, compared to 158 in Alaska, 130 in Washington, 120 in Utah and 119 in Montana. Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene tells the Summit Daily that the sheer number of people recreating in Colorado’s backcountry doesn’t completely explain the higher toll. He says Colorado’s drier snow and strong winds help create unstable conditions. Colorado had eight of the 25 avalanche deaths reported in the United States last winter.