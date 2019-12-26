Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HONOLULU (AP) — Fabian White Jr. and Caleb Mills scored 19 points each to help Houston rally to a 75-71 win over No. 21 Washington in the title game of the Diamond Head Classic. The Cougars (10-3) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, but outscored the Huskies (10-3) 44-35 after halftime to win their fourth straight.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch last played a game for the Seattle Seahawks in January 2016. But Lynch was back on Seattle’s practice field on Tuesday. He return after nearly four years was a spark for a team still reeling from last week’s 27-13 loss to Arizona. The Seahawks lost running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries against the Cardinals. The need at running back was so great that Lynch and Robert Turbin were both signed. The question is how much Lynch can provide when Seattle faces San Francisco for the NFC West title.

HONOLULU (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Luke Bumbalough added 14 points as Ball State topped Portland 61-46 for seventh place in the Diamond Head Classic. El-Amin and Bumbalough each made four 3-pointers as Ball State was 10 of 37 from distance. The duo combined to make five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half for the first double-digit lead of the game at 38-27. The lead got as high as 18 from there and as low as eight. Tahirou Diabate had 12 points for the Pilots.