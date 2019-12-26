Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YELLOWSTONE BISON-LAWSUIT

Court revives lawsuit over Yellowstone bison management

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit filed by an environmental law firm challenging the government’s management of bison from Yellowstone National Park. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Monday reverses a lower court ruling in February that dismissed the lawsuit from the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center. A three-judge panel said by allowing hunting and hazing of bison, the federal government had taken actions that were a valid target of the lawsuit. The panel returned the case to U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon for further proceedings and to decide if Cottonwood’s lawyers have valid claims against the state of Montana.

HOME SOLAR-PLAN REJECTED

Idaho utilities commission rejects solar panel settlement

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has rejected a proposed settlement for home and small business solar panels. The Idaho Mountain Express reported Tuesday that the agreement would have changed how Idaho Power Co. customers are credited for the solar power they produce and put into the grid. Officials say the proposed agreement reached in October involved net metering, which records the home power produced relative to the amount the home consumes. The commission’s Dec. 20 order says the public was not adequately notified the agreement might result in significant changes to Idaho Power’s net metering.

AP-US-SUSPICIOUS-DEATH-MISSING-KIDS

Parents of 2 missing Idaho children issue statement

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — The parents named as persons of interest in their children’s disappearance in Idaho issued a statement Monday through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing allegations. Rexburg police say 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Authorities say Chad and Lori Daybell never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where the children are and aren’t cooperating with the investigation. Lori and Chad got married shortly after his first wife was found dead at home in October. Her body has been exhumed and Rexburg police say the death could be related to the disappearance of the children, but didn’t elaborate.

SKIJORING CANCELED

Warm temps, lack of snow cancels Montana skijoring event

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Kalispell area has led to the cancellation of a planned skijoring competition this weekend. Organizers of Skijoring at Rebecca Farm announced Sunday that the events scheduled for Dec. 28-29 have been canceled and would not be rescheduled. Last year’s planned event was postponed to March 2019, also due to a lack of snow. Then, the first day of competition was canceled due to severe cold. Skijoring is a winter sport where skiers are pulled by horses through a course and over jumps. Skijoring America lists eight other competitions this season, including five more in Montana and one each in Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.

FOREST PLAN-EXTRA TIME REQUEST

Environmentalists request more time on Idaho forest plan

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups have written a letter to the U.S. Forest Service requesting more time for public comment on plans for Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. The Lewiston Tribune reports the coalition of a dozen groups sent a letter to the agency asking for a 90-day extension due to interruptions caused by the holiday season. The letter says the Dec. 20 release of the draft forest plan revision and environmental impact statement effectively removes about two weeks from the 90-day comment period. The groups say the public is unlikely to be able to reach the forest service during holiday break periods.

BC-HATE CRIME-STABBING

Oregon man accused of hate-crime stabbing appears in court

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has made an initial court appearance. Malheur County Circuit Court records show 29-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss appeared Monday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, assault, bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon. His case has been referred to a grand jury. Ontario police say Strauss, a commercial truck driver from Nebraska, attacked Ronnell Hughes, a 48-year-old black man, and stabbed him several times in the neck at an Arby’s Restaurant on Saturday morning.