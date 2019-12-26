Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ROCKFISH REBOUND

West Coast fishery rebounds in rare conservation ‘home run’

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — A feel-good environmental story is unfolding in the Pacific Ocean. Populations of more than a half-dozen species of fish referred to as “groundfish” have rebounded to healthy levels nearly 20 years after their numbers plummeted from overfishing. On Jan. 1, federal regulators will reopen several thousand square miles of ocean off the U.S. West Coast to fishermen who have not been allowed to trawl for rockfish, Pacific perch and bocaccio there for years. One conservation group says it’s the “biggest environmental story that no one knows about.” Much of the success comes from a rare collaboration between fishermen and environmentalists.

POLICE RETALIATION-LAWSUIT

Former Oregon officer sues officials, claims retaliation

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon police officer filed a lawsuit saying he faced retaliation within the department for reporting a former police chief struck him with his arm while holding a metal sign. The Bulletin reported Joseph Patnode is suing the Sunriver Police Department, Police Chief Cory Darling, a Sunriver Service District board administrator and a department deputy. Patnode’s lawsuit alleges a violation of his free speech rights and retaliation for whistleblowing. The former Sunriver police sergeant is seeking $2.5 million in damages. Patnode says a former police chief struck him and another officer was promoted over him for reporting the incident.

VEGETABLE PROCESSING PLANTS-SALE

Company poised to purchase NORPAC’s facilities

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Salem and Brooks vegetable processing plants owned by bankrupt NORPAC Foods could soon reopen after Lineage Logistics filed to purchase the company’s Oregon properties for $49 million, according to court records. The Statesman-Journal reports that a bankruptcy judge is scheduled to hear the petition for the proposed sale Jan. 14 in bankruptcy court in Portland. The sale would include NORPAC’s Willamette Valley processing facilities in Salem, Brooks and Stayton, along with the field shop in Quincy, Washington.

BUS-PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Bus strikes, kills pedestrian in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Trimet bus hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Gresham, Oregon, early Tuesday morning. KOIN reports the deadly crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Police say the out-of-service TriMet bus was traveling south suddenly stepped off the sidewalk and in front of the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both streets were closed in both directions while the scene was investigated.

MAN SENTENCED

Man sentenced to 14 months for raping teens

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping three teens. Joseph Myers, of Salem, was living in Keizer, Oregon, when he was charged with 12 counts of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy and three counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor. At his sentencing last week Myers was ordered to register as a sex offender and enter into sex offender treatment. Under his sentence, Myers could be eligible for a reduced sentence or work releas

ELECTION SECURITY-THE BATTLEFIELD

Election officials learn military mindset ahead of 2020 vote

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — State and local officials are at the vanguard defending U.S. elections from foreign tampering. Now they’re getting some help from past and present national security officials who are teaching them to take a military mindset to identify threats. At a recent training held by the Defending Digital Democracy project, 120 state and local election officials were trained on bringing military best practices to Election Day operations. Those practices include adopting a “battle staff” command structure with clear roles and responsibilities. The training comes as the nation’s intelligence chiefs warn that Russia and others remain interested in interfering in U.S. elections.

RAPES-ARREST

Suspect arrested in 2 rape cases in Marion County

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — A man wanted for rape in in Marion County, Oregon, in July has been arrested. KOIN reports that police in Woodburn arrested Juan David Cardona-Gregorio on Monday. Authorities say he was the main suspect in a July 15 rape and domestic assault but fled before he was arrested. Police were looking into another reported rape in Woodburn and spotted him at the scene. Authorities said the 27-year-old again tried to get away but was taken into custody. He’s being held at the Marion County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

BC-HATE CRIME-STABBING

Oregon man accused of hate-crime stabbing appears in court

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has made an initial court appearance. Malheur County Circuit Court records show 29-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss appeared Monday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, assault, bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon. His case has been referred to a grand jury. Ontario police say Strauss, a commercial truck driver from Nebraska, attacked Ronnell Hughes, a 48-year-old black man, and stabbed him several times in the neck at an Arby’s Restaurant on Saturday morning.