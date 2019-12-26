Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ROCKFISH REBOUND

West Coast fishery rebounds in rare conservation ‘home run’

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — A feel-good environmental story is unfolding in the Pacific Ocean. Populations of more than a half-dozen species of fish referred to as “groundfish” have rebounded to healthy levels nearly 20 years after their numbers plummeted from overfishing. On Jan. 1, federal regulators will reopen several thousand square miles of ocean off the U.S. West Coast to fishermen who have not been allowed to trawl for rockfish, Pacific perch and bocaccio there for years. One conservation group says it’s the “biggest environmental story that no one knows about.” Much of the success comes from a rare collaboration between fishermen and environmentalists.

Former Walmart worker faces charges of bomb, death threats

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Walmart employee in Washington state has pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up one of the stores and kill two managers. The Yakima Herald reported 41-year-old Roy Lee Maynard was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment. Authorities say Maynard was recently fired from the Walmart in Yakima and sent texts to an assistant manager saying he was going to blow up the building and kill two managers and their families. Authorities say Maynard was released on his own recognizance.

Large earthquake strikes spot off coast of British Columbia

PORT HARDY, Canada (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck a spot off the coast of British Columbia Tuesday. At 8:36 p.,m., the earthquake hit a spot 182 kilometers (113 miles) west of Port Hardy, a town of about 4,100 people, the agency said. It had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles.) On Monday, a series of five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0 were recorded Monday in British Columbia. Four of the five quakes were recorded as striking primarily on Vancouver Island and at the northern end of Victoria Island in Port Alice and Port Hardy.

Colorado is the most dangerous state for avalanches

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado remains the country’s most dangerous state for avalanches. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the number of avalanche deaths in Colorado since 1950 has far surpassed that of any other state, and last winter was no different. Colorado has had 287 avalanche deaths since the winter of 1950-51, compared to 158 in Alaska, 130 in Washington, 120 in Utah and 119 in Montana. Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene tells the Summit Daily that the sheer number of people recreating in Colorado’s backcountry doesn’t completely explain the higher toll. He says Colorado’s drier snow and strong winds help create unstable conditions. Colorado had eight of the 25 avalanche deaths reported in the United States last winter.

Woman, 85, charged with murder, assault in shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An 85-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder and assault in the double shooting of her roommates earlier this month. KOMO reports that Beverly Jenne is being held on $1 million bail and will be booked into jail when she is released form a Tacoma hospital. Police report that dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman in her 30s around 1 a.m. on Dec. 19 saying she had been shot in her home. Officers arrived to find two women in their 30s shot — one was dead. The other victim, her sister, survived. Jenne’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.

CWU requests security upgrades after false shooter report

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — Central Washington University is requesting $3.28 million in state funding to upgrade its security systems in Ellensburg after a false active shooter threat in February. The Yakima-Herald Republic reports that the supplemental budget proposal would fund a video security system, updates to 28 emergency blue light phones on campus that would allow for an audio mass notification and new electronic locking systems for buildings.

Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing has ousted its CEO over the 737 Max crisis that has engulfed the vaunted American aircraft manufacturer. The company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately and the board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will become CEO on Jan. 13. Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes — one off the coast of Indonesia in 2018, the other in Ethiopia last March — killed 346 people in all. Boeing is still struggling to get the grounded Max flying again, but Muilenburg could get $39 million in severance, stock and bonuses, according to a Boeing securities filing.

No injuries reported in tanker collision at Washington pier

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A tanker carrying propane and butane collided with a gas terminal pier in Washington state with enough force to punch a hole in the ship. The Bellingham Herald reported the accident occurred at a pier west of Ferndale Dec. 14. The U.S. Coast Guard says no one was injured and none of the cargo leaked. The 745-foot tanker named Levant was carrying 33,000 tons of the highly flammable materials. The Coast Guard says no damage estimates were given for the ship or for the pier owned by Petrogas Pacific LLC and leased by Alcoa Intalco Works.

Cyclist sues Bellingham, says arrest violated rights

SEATTLE (AP) — A bicyclist is suing the city of Bellingham, saying he was arrested for trying to complain about a parking enforcement officer who blocked a bike lane. David Morales filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday. He said that two days after he rapped on a parking enforcement officer’s window to ask her not to park in the bike lane, he was arrested for intimidating a public servant. The lawsuit says the 2017 arrest violated his right to be free from unreasonable seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

Washington state December car-tab renewal notices sent late

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Licensing says December car-tab renewal notices were sent to vehicle owners five to six weeks late due to a new tax initiative. The Seattle Times reports the I-976 tax measure that passed in November caused December renewal notices to be sent late while the state waited for possible court intervention. Officials say some drivers might receive their bills after the December date by which the tabs should be affixed to rear license plates. The Washington State Patrol says troopers have been briefed on the licensing delay and will use appropriate discretion with outdated tabs.