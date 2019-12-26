Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ROCKFISH REBOUND

WARRENTON, Ore. — After years of fear and uncertainty, bottom trawler fishermen — those who use nets to scoop up rockfish, bocaccio, sole, Pacific Ocean perch and other deep-dwelling fish — are making a comeback here, reinventing themselves as a sustainable industry less than two decades after authorities closed huge stretches of the Pacific Ocean because of the species’ depletion. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1070 words. With AP photos.

ELECTION SECURITY-THE BATTLEFIELD

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — Inside a hotel ballroom near the nation’s capital, a U.S. Army officer with battlefield experience told 120 state and local election officials that they may have more in common with military strategists than they might think. By Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 1020 words. With AP photos.

—MISSING HIKER: Crews continue search for hiker missing since Sunday.

—VEHICLE LEAP-ARRESTS: Nebraska troopers arrest 3 after Oregon woman leaps from SUV.

—MISSING SKIER: Missing skier in Oregon found safe.

—WALMART THREATS: Ex-Walmart employee arraigned on threat charges.

—MISSING TEEN FOUND: Bend police find Portland teen in human trafficking case.