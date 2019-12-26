Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:00 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dufur 51, Joseph 44

Tillamook 54, Centennial 52

Century/Hillsboro Tournament=

Gresham 69, Century 45

Dutch Bros Christmas Classic=

Cascade Christian 61, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 41

Phoenix 62, Westside Christian 57

Santiam Christian 62, St. Mary’s 50

Les Schwab Invitational=

First Round=

Bishop Gorman, Nev. 63, Lake Oswego 52

Central Catholic 78, Grant 34

Churchill 55, Barlow 52

Crater 71, Clackamas 54

Eastside Catholic, Wash. 78, Wilsonville 69

Jefferson PDX 82, Battle Ground, Wash. 54

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 77, Jesuit 52

Norcross, Ga. 62, West Linn 58

Medford Abby’s Tournament=

Forest Grove 55, North Eugene 35

McNary 75, Roseburg 48

North Medford 73, Ashland 48

South Medford 77, Red Bluff, Calif. 57

Rail City Christmas Classic=

Toledo 72, Lassen, Calif. 49

Vince Dulcich Christmas Tournament=

Astoria 51, Elma, Wash. 34

Marshfield 67, Mark Morris, Wash. 66

Redmond 63, Rainier 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Joseph 46, Dufur 29

Century/Hillsboro Tournament=

Hillsboro 48, Forest Grove 41

Lebanon 40, Century 25

Newberg 70, Reynolds 22

SoCal Prep Classic=

Soldotna, Alaska 59, Gladstone 34

Southern Oregon Subaru Christmas Classic=

Ashland 51, St. Mary’s 29

Crater 64, Klamath 36

Eagle Point 46, Phoenix 42

Vince Dulcich Tournament=

Mazama 36, Redmond 16

Vince Dulich Memorial Tournament=

Centennial 31, Rainier 21

Heritage, Wash. 47, Marshfield 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

