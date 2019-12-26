Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:01 pm

Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lake City 58, Boise 55

St. Maries 65, Genesis Preparatory Academy 23

Avista Holiday Tournament=

First Round=

Clarkston, Wash. 58, Moscow 20

Lewiston 67, Wenatchee, Wash. 65

Post Falls 66, Lapwai 49

Eagle Holiday Classic=

Davenport, Wash. 61, Bonners Ferry 44

Sandpoint 49, Riverside, Wash. 25

Timberlake 44, Liberty (Spangle), Wash. 43

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Post Falls 62, Rigby 59

St. Maries 47, Potlatch 44

Wallace 73, Bonners Ferry 72

Wendell 59, Carey 52

Avista Holiday Tournament=

First Round=

Lapwai 83, University, Wash. 76

Lewiston 55, Wenatchee, Wash. 42

Eagle Holiday Classic=

Medical Lake, Wash. 58, Sandpoint 50

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply