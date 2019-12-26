Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lake City 58, Boise 55
St. Maries 65, Genesis Preparatory Academy 23
Avista Holiday Tournament=
First Round=
Clarkston, Wash. 58, Moscow 20
Lewiston 67, Wenatchee, Wash. 65
Post Falls 66, Lapwai 49
Eagle Holiday Classic=
Davenport, Wash. 61, Bonners Ferry 44
Sandpoint 49, Riverside, Wash. 25
Timberlake 44, Liberty (Spangle), Wash. 43
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Post Falls 62, Rigby 59
St. Maries 47, Potlatch 44
Wallace 73, Bonners Ferry 72
Wendell 59, Carey 52
Avista Holiday Tournament=
First Round=
Lapwai 83, University, Wash. 76
Lewiston 55, Wenatchee, Wash. 42
Eagle Holiday Classic=
Medical Lake, Wash. 58, Sandpoint 50
