ROCKFISH REBOUND

WARRENTON, Ore. — A rare environmental success story is unfolding in waters off the U.S. West Coast. After years of fear and uncertainty, bottom trawler fishermen — those who use nets to catch rockfish, bocaccio, sole, Pacific Ocean perch and other deep-dwelling fish — are making a comeback here, reinventing themselves as a sustainable industry less than two decades after authorities closed huge stretches of the Pacific Ocean because of the species’ depletion. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

TOP 10-WASHINGTON

Boeing announcing the halting of production of its troubled 737 Max airliner was voted Washington state’s top news story of 2019 by Associated Press staff. Other top news items of the past 12 months included the Sounders winning their second MLS Cup, Jay Inslee’s run for president and Amazon’s big-money backfire in Seattle City Council elections. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

TURN SIGNALS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that drivers must use their signal every time they turn or change lanes on a roadway. SENT: 220 words.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-RULING

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A federal court ruling could affect salmon recovery and conservation efforts on the Columbia-Snake River System in Washington. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS

FBC—CHEEZIT BOWL PREVIEW

PHOENIX — Washington State plays a wide-open game. Air Force runs the triple option. Of all the bowl this season, the Cheez-It Bowl may have the widest disparity in styles. By John Marshall. SENT: 690 words. With preview capsule.

FBC-WASHINGTON-EASON

SEATTLE — Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft. By Tim Booth. SENT: 400 words. AP Photos.

FBN—NFL THIS WEEK

The return of Beast Mode. A division title on the line. Possible home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Those are the intriguing story lines of the juiciest matchup of the NFL’s final week of the regular season as the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks square off in a Sunday night showdown that will have a postseason feel. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 2160 words.

FBN—49ers-SEAHAWKS PREVIEW

SEATTLE — Even before the transactions of the week, the hype was building. by Tim Booth. SENT: 920 words.

IN BRIEF

—FATAL SHOOTING-BELLINGHAM: Woman, pets fatally shot, man arrested.

—MISSING HIKER: Crews continue search for hiker missing since Sunday.

—VACCINES-SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Seattle schools tell students vaccines required.

—VEHICLE CRASH: 10 injured in Pierce County crash.

—MISSING SKIER: Crews find missing skier in Oregon.

—COLD CASE TEAM-PROPOSAL: Washington state proposes team to pursue police cold cases.

—WALMART-THREATS: Ex-Walmart employee arraigned on threat charges.