WA–Washington News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am

WARRENTON, Ore. — A rare environmental success story is unfolding in waters off the U.S. West Coast. After years of fear and uncertainty, bottom trawler fishermen — those who use nets to catch rockfish, bocaccio, sole, Pacific Ocean perch and other deep-dwelling fish — are making a comeback here, reinventing themselves as a sustainable industry less than two decades after authorities closed huge stretches of the Pacific Ocean because of the species’ depletion. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

PHOENIX — Washington State plays a wide-open game. Air Force runs the triple option. Of all the bowl this season, the Cheez-It Bowl may have the widest disparity in styles. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m. With preview capsule.

—VACCINES-SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Seattle schools tell students vaccines required.

—VEHICLE CRASH: 10 injured in Pierce County crash.