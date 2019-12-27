Gomez, CSUN visit Boise State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Cal State Northridge (3-10) vs. Boise State (8-5)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Terrell Gomez and Cal State Northridge will go up against Derrick Alston Jr. and Boise State. The junior Gomez has scored 31 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.4 over his last five games. Alston, a senior, is averaging 22.4 points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Alston has accounted for 51 percent of all Boise State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cal State Northridge is 0-8 when it allows at least 73 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Boise State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer. The Broncos are 3-5 when they record more than 10 turnovers. The Cal State Northridge defense has forced 13.2 turnovers per game overall this year and 16.3 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The Cal State Northridge defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

