Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in November. The Idaho Department of Labor says it’s the fifth straight month at 2.9%. The agency also says Idaho’s unemployment rate has been at or under 3% for two years. About 860,000 Idahoans are employed while about 26,000 are looking for work. The agency says that since November 2018, total employment grew with an additional 22,000 jobs. The agency says that professional and business services jobs had the greatest percentage gain at 7.2%, followed by financial activities at 4.9%.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s largest teachers union has named an educator from the Boise School District as its new president. The Idaho Statesman reported Layne McInelly will lead the Idaho Education Association after serving as the union’s vice president for the past five years. The sixth-grade teacher at Morley Nelson Elementary in Boise was also previously a member of the union’s board of directors representing Boise. McInelly has also served on various association committees and boards. The union president is an elected position among the at-large membership and serves a three-year term. The association says former President Kari Overall resigned for personal reasons.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — From spent nuclear fuel to Medicaid expansion to cutting state regulations, Idaho had some big changes in 2019. Idaho officials reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Energy to allow research quantities of spent nuclear fuel into the state after years of blocking such shipments. Voter-approved Medicaid expansion survived an Idaho Supreme Court challenge and lawmaker antipathy. Republican Gov. Brad Little cut or simplified what he says are 75% of state regulations in his first year in office. Also among the top headlines was a U.S. appeals court ruling upholding an order for Idaho to give a transgender inmate gender confirmation surgery.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit filed by an environmental law firm challenging the government’s management of bison from Yellowstone National Park. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Monday reverses a lower court ruling in February that dismissed the lawsuit from the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center. A three-judge panel said by allowing hunting and hazing of bison, the federal government had taken actions that were a valid target of the lawsuit. The panel returned the case to U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon for further proceedings and to decide if Cottonwood’s lawyers have valid claims against the state of Montana.