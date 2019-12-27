Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — An environmental success story is unfolding in the Pacific Ocean. Populations of more than a half-dozen species of fish referred to as “groundfish” have rebounded to healthy levels nearly 20 years after their numbers plummeted from overfishing. On Jan. 1, federal regulators will reopen several thousand square miles of ocean off the U.S. West Coast to fishermen who have not been allowed to trawl for rockfish, Pacific perch and bocaccio there for years. One conservation group says it’s the “biggest environmental story that no one knows about.” Much of the success comes from a rare collaboration between fishermen and environmentalists.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say scores of searchers continued scouring rugged, wooded areas northwest of Portland near North Plains for a 20-year-old woman missing since the beginning of the week. The Washington County Sheriff’s says Allyson Watterson was hiking Sunday with her boyfriend near Old Pumpkin Ridge Road when, according to the boyfriend, the two became separated. The woman’s family reported her missing the next day. On Thursday afternoon, Morris said searchers found clues that would lead them to focus their search in a specific area, and limit it to trained search and rescue crew members. He didn’t elaborate on what they had found.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have found a skier from California who went missing while skiing at an Oregon resort on Christmas Day. The search for 30-year-old Ashlee Gingerich began Wednesday when Deschutes County deputies were alerted she had not reunited with her skiing partners at Mt. Bachelor. The Bulletin reports Gingerich was found in good condition Thursday after spending the night on the mountain because of an alcohol-fueled ski crash. Authorities say she was unable to get back into her skis, abandoned her equipment and began walking downhill. Gingerich then grew tired, fell asleep and walked to a chairlift in the morning. She displayed mild signs of hypothermia, but was otherwise unharmed.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Walmart employee has pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up the chain’s West Valley outlet and kill two store managers. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 41-year-old Roy Lee Maynard entered the plea Tuesday morning during his arraignment in Yakima County Superior Court. Prosecutors charged Maynard with making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment in connection with the Dec. 10 incident.