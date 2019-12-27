Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — An environmental success story is unfolding in the Pacific Ocean. Populations of more than a half-dozen species of fish referred to as “groundfish” have rebounded to healthy levels nearly 20 years after their numbers plummeted from overfishing. On Jan. 1, federal regulators will reopen several thousand square miles of ocean off the U.S. West Coast to fishermen who have not been allowed to trawl for rockfish, Pacific perch and bocaccio there for years. One conservation group says it’s the “biggest environmental story that no one knows about.” Much of the success comes from a rare collaboration between fishermen and environmentalists.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was shot and killed at a Bellingham condominium and a man is in custody. Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo told The Bellingham Herald that deputies were called to the condominium around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of a murder-suicide. Elfo says deputies found a 58-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound in her home, Elfo says the woman’s 56-year-old husband was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. Deputies also found a dog and cat that were both dead from gunshot wounds.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that drivers must use their signal every time they turn or change lanes on a roadway. Thursday’s ruling reverses a Court of Appeals ruling that said a signal is required only when public safety is affected. The high court ruled that the plain language of the law requires drivers “to ensure turns and lane changes are done safely and with an appropriate turn signal.”

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Walmart employee has pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up the chain’s West Valley outlet and kill two store managers. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 41-year-old Roy Lee Maynard entered the plea Tuesday morning during his arraignment in Yakima County Superior Court. Prosecutors charged Maynard with making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment in connection with the Dec. 10 incident.