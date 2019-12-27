Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 of his 35 points in the second half to power the Utah Jazz to a 121-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Rudy Gobert, who had 16 points and 15 rebounds, forced Carmelo Anthony into an air ball with 22.4 seconds remaining and blocked Damon Lillard’s driving shot with 5.2 seconds left to quell the Trail Blazers’ furious fourth-quarter rally.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the NFL regular season on Sunday night. The winner will claim the NFC West title. San Francisco will have the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and home-field advantage if it wins. Seattle will be at least the No. 3 seed and host a playoff game if it wins. The loser will be the No. 5 seed and travel to the NFC East champion on the opening weekend of the postseason.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It’s not just Marshawn Lynch rejoining the Seattle Seahawks after a few years away. Robert Turbin is also back and likely to see some significant time on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Turbin was with the Seahawks from 2012-14 and was primarily Lynch’s backup. He left Seattle after the 2014 season and spent time with Cleveland, Dallas and Indianapolis but never saw the same kind of role he had with the Seahawks. Now he’s back providing depth behind Lynch after the Seahawks were hit by major injuries to their running backs in the past few weeks.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oregon and Wisconsin are taking contrasting approaches to everything that comes before the Rose Bowl. Ducks coach Mario Cristobal is treating this week as a business trip, making sure players got a workout in after arriving in Los Angeles on Christmas Day. Badgers coach Paul Chryst trusts his players can maintain balance between enjoying the activities before the game, including a visit to Disneyland on Thursday and the annual Beef Bowl dinner at Lawry’s The Prime Rib, and preparing for “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Despite the divergent approaches, both No. 7 Oregon and No. 11 Wisconsin expect to be at their best when they meet on New Year’s Day.