Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

Idaho’s unemployment rate stays under 3%

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in November. The Idaho Department of Labor says it’s the fifth straight month at 2.9%. The agency also says Idaho’s unemployment rate has been at or under 3% for two years. About 860,000 Idahoans are employed while about 26,000 are looking for work. The agency says that since November 2018, total employment grew with an additional 22,000 jobs. The agency says that professional and business services jobs had the greatest percentage gain at 7.2%, followed by financial activities at 4.9%.

Idaho Education Association names teacher as union president

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s largest teachers union has named an educator from the Boise School District as its new president. The Idaho Statesman reported Layne McInelly will lead the Idaho Education Association after serving as the union’s vice president for the past five years. The sixth-grade teacher at Morley Nelson Elementary in Boise was also previously a member of the union’s board of directors representing Boise. McInelly has also served on various association committees and boards. The union president is an elected position among the at-large membership and serves a three-year term. The association says former President Kari Overall resigned for personal reasons.

A look at some of the biggest Idaho stories of 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — From spent nuclear fuel to Medicaid expansion to cutting state regulations, Idaho had some big changes in 2019. Idaho officials reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Energy to allow research quantities of spent nuclear fuel into the state after years of blocking such shipments. Voter-approved Medicaid expansion survived an Idaho Supreme Court challenge and lawmaker antipathy. Republican Gov. Brad Little cut or simplified what he says are 75% of state regulations in his first year in office. Also among the top headlines was a U.S. appeals court ruling upholding an order for Idaho to give a transgender inmate gender confirmation surgery.

Court revives lawsuit over Yellowstone bison management

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit filed by an environmental law firm challenging the government’s management of bison from Yellowstone National Park. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Monday reverses a lower court ruling in February that dismissed the lawsuit from the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center. A three-judge panel said by allowing hunting and hazing of bison, the federal government had taken actions that were a valid target of the lawsuit. The panel returned the case to U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon for further proceedings and to decide if Cottonwood’s lawyers have valid claims against the state of Montana.

Idaho utilities commission rejects solar panel settlement

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has rejected a proposed settlement for home and small business solar panels. The Idaho Mountain Express reported Tuesday that the agreement would have changed how Idaho Power Co. customers are credited for the solar power they produce and put into the grid. Officials say the proposed agreement reached in October involved net metering, which records the home power produced relative to the amount the home consumes. The commission’s Dec. 20 order says the public was not adequately notified the agreement might result in significant changes to Idaho Power’s net metering.

Parents of 2 missing Idaho children issue statement

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — The parents named as persons of interest in their children’s disappearance in Idaho issued a statement Monday through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing allegations. Rexburg police say 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Authorities say Chad and Lori Daybell never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where the children are and aren’t cooperating with the investigation. Lori and Chad got married shortly after his first wife was found dead at home in October. Her body has been exhumed and Rexburg police say the death could be related to the disappearance of the children, but didn’t elaborate.