Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ROCKFISH REBOUND

West Coast fishery rebounds in rare conservation ‘home run’

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — An environmental success story is unfolding in the Pacific Ocean. Populations of more than a half-dozen species of fish referred to as “groundfish” have rebounded to healthy levels nearly 20 years after their numbers plummeted from overfishing. On Jan. 1, federal regulators will reopen several thousand square miles of ocean off the U.S. West Coast to fishermen who have not been allowed to trawl for rockfish, Pacific perch and bocaccio there for years. One conservation group says it’s the “biggest environmental story that no one knows about.” Much of the success comes from a rare collaboration between fishermen and environmentalists.

MISSING HIKER

Crews continue search for hiker missing since Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say scores of searchers continued scouring rugged, wooded areas northwest of Portland near North Plains for a 20-year-old woman missing since the beginning of the week. The Washington County Sheriff’s says Allyson Watterson was hiking Sunday with her boyfriend near Old Pumpkin Ridge Road when, according to the boyfriend, the two became separated. The woman’s family reported her missing the next day. On Thursday afternoon, Morris said searchers found clues that would lead them to focus their search in a specific area, and limit it to trained search and rescue crew members. He didn’t elaborate on what they had found.

MISSING SKIER

Missing skier in Oregon found safe

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have found a skier from California who went missing while skiing at an Oregon resort on Christmas Day. The search for 30-year-old Ashlee Gingerich began Wednesday when Deschutes County deputies were alerted she had not reunited with her skiing partners at Mt. Bachelor. The Bulletin reports Gingerich was found in good condition Thursday after spending the night on the mountain because of an alcohol-fueled ski crash. Authorities say she was unable to get back into her skis, abandoned her equipment and began walking downhill. Gingerich then grew tired, fell asleep and walked to a chairlift in the morning. She displayed mild signs of hypothermia, but was otherwise unharmed.

WALMART-THREATS

Ex-Walmart employee arraigned on threat charges

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Walmart employee has pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up the chain’s West Valley outlet and kill two store managers. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 41-year-old Roy Lee Maynard entered the plea Tuesday morning during his arraignment in Yakima County Superior Court. Prosecutors charged Maynard with making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment in connection with the Dec. 10 incident.

MISSING TEEN FOUND

Bend police find Portland teen in human trafficking case

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl missing from Portland, Oregon, has been rescued by Bend police officers who were conducting a human trafficking investigation. KOIN reports that officers pulled over a stolen car Tuesday as a part of their investigation. Inside were 40-year-old Portland resident Jennifer Johnson and 29-year-old Gresham resident Tyler Ford. The adults were with a teenage girl who was listed as a missing person from Portland. Bend Police said they believed the teen, who is now safe, was being groomed for human trafficking purposes. Johnson and Ford were both taken to the Deschutes County Jail where they face multiple charges.

VEHICLE LEAP-ARRESTS

Nebraska troopers arrest 3 after Oregon woman leaps from SUV

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Oregon woman survived leaping out of a sport utility vehicle traveling along Interstate 80 in northwest Nebraska and now faces drug charges along with two others in the vehicle. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called Tuesday morning to a theft and assault at a truck stop in Sidney. The suspects had left and when a trooper tried to stop their vehicle on the freeway, it slowed to about 50 mph and a woman jumped out and started running. A trooper caught the woman, identified as 20-year-old Kaniya Coleman of Portland. The SUV then stopped and troopers arrested 22-year-old driver Quavaria Griffin, of Portland, and 27-year-old passenger Ellis Dickerson of Whitehall, Pennsylvania. Troopers arrest the three people on drug charges. Coleman was treated for her injuries.

POLICE RETALIATION-LAWSUIT

Former Oregon officer sues officials, claims retaliation

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon police officer filed a lawsuit saying he faced retaliation within the department for reporting a former police chief struck him with his arm while holding a metal sign. The Bulletin reported Joseph Patnode is suing the Sunriver Police Department, Police Chief Cory Darling, a Sunriver Service District board administrator and a department deputy. Patnode’s lawsuit alleges a violation of his free speech rights and retaliation for whistleblowing. The former Sunriver police sergeant is seeking $2.5 million in damages. Patnode says a former police chief struck him and another officer was promoted over him for reporting the incident.

VEGETABLE PROCESSING PLANTS-SALE

Company poised to purchase NORPAC’s facilities

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Salem and Brooks vegetable processing plants owned by bankrupt NORPAC Foods could soon reopen after Lineage Logistics filed to purchase the company’s Oregon properties for $49 million, according to court records. The Statesman-Journal reports that a bankruptcy judge is scheduled to hear the petition for the proposed sale Jan. 14 in bankruptcy court in Portland. The sale would include NORPAC’s Willamette Valley processing facilities in Salem, Brooks and Stayton, along with the field shop in Quincy, Washington.