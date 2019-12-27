Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ROCKFISH REBOUND

West Coast fishery rebounds in rare conservation ‘home run’

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — An environmental success story is unfolding in the Pacific Ocean. Populations of more than a half-dozen species of fish referred to as “groundfish” have rebounded to healthy levels nearly 20 years after their numbers plummeted from overfishing. On Jan. 1, federal regulators will reopen several thousand square miles of ocean off the U.S. West Coast to fishermen who have not been allowed to trawl for rockfish, Pacific perch and bocaccio there for years. One conservation group says it’s the “biggest environmental story that no one knows about.” Much of the success comes from a rare collaboration between fishermen and environmentalists.

BC-FATAL SHOOTING-BELLINGHAM

Woman, pets fatally shot, man arrested

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was shot and killed at a Bellingham condominium and a man is in custody. Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo told The Bellingham Herald that deputies were called to the condominium around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of a murder-suicide. Elfo says deputies found a 58-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound in her home, Elfo says the woman’s 56-year-old husband was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. Deputies also found a dog and cat that were both dead from gunshot wounds.

TURN SIGNALS

Court: Turn signals always required to turn, change lanes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that drivers must use their signal every time they turn or change lanes on a roadway. Thursday’s ruling reverses a Court of Appeals ruling that said a signal is required only when public safety is affected. The high court ruled that the plain language of the law requires drivers “to ensure turns and lane changes are done safely and with an appropriate turn signal.”

WALMART-THREATS

Ex-Walmart employee arraigned on threat charges

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Walmart employee has pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up the chain’s West Valley outlet and kill two store managers. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 41-year-old Roy Lee Maynard entered the plea Tuesday morning during his arraignment in Yakima County Superior Court. Prosecutors charged Maynard with making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment in connection with the Dec. 10 incident.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-RULING

Federal court ruling expected to affect salmon conservation

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A federal court ruling could affect salmon recovery and conservation efforts on the Columbia-Snake River System in Washington. The Daily News reports the Dec. 20 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals mandating a salmon protection plan is related to warm river temperatures caused by dams. The appeals court upheld a 2018 lower court ruling that the Environmental Protection Agency was obligated to create a management plan for water temperature on the Columbia and Snake rivers. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released a report on the same day summarizing statements about the consequences of removing Snake River dams.

COLD CASE TEAM-PROPOSAL

Washington state proposes team to pursue police cold cases

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s attorney general has submitted a budget request to reinvigorate a police team to investigate unsolved homicides and sexual assaults in the state. The Everett Herald reports the $1.7 million budget request by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is the first time the office has called for a state team specifically tasked with pursuing cold cases. The state’s Homicide Information Tracking System team has dwindled to five employees from the previous 16 investigators. Detectives in the state face 1,600 unsolved homicides. Proposals by Ferguson and Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee also prioritize following up leads in sexual assault cold cases.

MISSING SKIER

Missing skier in Oregon found safe

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have found a skier from California who went missing while skiing at an Oregon resort on Christmas Day. The search for 30-year-old Ashlee Gingerich began Wednesday when Deschutes County deputies were alerted she had not reunited with her skiing partners at Mt. Bachelor. The Bulletin reports Gingerich was found in good condition Thursday after spending the night on the mountain because of an alcohol-fueled ski crash. Authorities say she was unable to get back into her skis, abandoned her equipment and began walking downhill. Gingerich then grew tired, fell asleep and walked to a chairlift in the morning. She displayed mild signs of hypothermia, but was otherwise unharmed.

YE-TOP 10-WASHINGTON

Boeing production halt, Sounders win top Washington stories

Boeing announcing the halting of production of its troubled 737 Max airliner was voted Washington state’s top news story of 2019 by Associated Press staff. Other top news items of the past 12 months included the Sounders winning their second MLS Cup, Jay Inslee’s run for president and Amazon’s big-money backfire in Seattle City Council elections.

BC-WA-VACCINES-SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Seattle schools tell students vaccines required

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools is warning thousands of students that they will be excluded from school after Christmas break unless they comply with Washington’s vaccine laws. KIRO-TV reports a notice on the district website says “Student records must reflect updated immunization status by January 8, 2020, or students cannot attend school until the required information is provided to the school nurse.” The district is hosting three free immunization clinics over the winter break to help students get in compliance.

VEHICLE CRASH

10 injured in Pierce County crash

PURDY, Wash. (AP) — Ten people were injured in a Christmas evening collision in Pierce County. The Seattle Times reports that Highway 302 on the Purdy Sand Spit was blocked in both directions for about two hours after the 8 p.m. Wednesday crash. All 10 people who were injured were able to get out of their vehicles on their own, the Key Peninsula Fire Department wrote on social media. Nine of the 10 were taken to local hospitals.