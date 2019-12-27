AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Dec. 27.

Friday, Dec. 27 2:00 PM Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announces his decision in the 29 Nov deputy involved shooting on Robal Road

Location: Deschutes County Attorney, 1164 Northwest Bond Street, Bend, OR

Weblinks: http://www.dcda.us

Contacts: Jessica Chandler, DCDA, Jessica.chandler@dcda.us, 1 541 385 1717

Friday, Dec. 27 – Tuesday, Dec. 31 Whale-watching week in Oregon – Whale-watching week – an Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Whale Watching Spoken Here program held as approximately 20,000 gray whales migrate on their way to and from feeding areas off the Alaska coast and birthing areas near Baja, Mexico

Weblinks: http://www.Oregonstateparks.org

Contacts: Luke Parsons, Depoe Bay Whale Watch Center , Luke.Parsons@oregon.gov, 1 541 765 3304 , 1 541 270 9127