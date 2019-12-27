Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SMALL PARK-TREE STOLEN

PORTLAND, Ore. — The world’s smallest park has, once again, lost its lone tree. Oregon Public Broadcasting a stump is all that remains in Portland’s 2-foot-wide Mill Ends Park. On Thursday afternoon, tourists, many of whom had put the pint-sized park on their things-to-see list, settled instead for selfies with a barren concrete planter. SENT: 190 words.

MINIMUM WAGE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington minimum wage to soon increase to $13.50 an hour. SENT: 200 words.

—FISHING VESSEL SINKS: 4 rescued from sinking fishing vessel near marina.

—BOAT PARADE: Lower Columbia Christmas boat parade held for second year.

—SCHOOL DISTRICT-ALLERGY SETTLEMENT: School district pays $120K to settle food allergy suit.

—INTERSTATE SHOOTING: 1 hurt in shooting along Interstate 205 in Portland.