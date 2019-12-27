WA–Washington News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Friday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

CAR SEAT REGULATIONS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — New car and booster seat regulations go into effect in Washington state at the beginning of the year. Governor Jay Inslee approved updated regulations that could require children to use booster seats well into middle school. KOMO-TV reports the regulations say children older than 4 years old but shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches must use a booster seat. SENT: 290 words.

SPORTS

FBC-AIR FORCE-WASHINGTON STATE

Air Force plays Washington State at Chase Field.

IN BRIEF:

—PLANE FLIGHT-GIRL DIES: Girl dies after suffering medical problem on passenger plane.

—FISH RECOVERY PROJECTS: Yakama Nation gets over $400K for 3 fish recovery projects.

—FISH FARM FIRE-EATEN: Fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten.

—SMALL PARK-TREE STOLEN: Tree missing from Portland’s smallest park.

—BURIEN STORE CRASH: Man in store crash near Seattle released from hospital.

—SKYKOMISH DEATH-HOMICIDE: Police investigating man found dead in Skykomish as homicide.

—INTERSTATE SHOOTING: 1 hurt in shooting along Interstate 205 in Portland.

—HOBBIT AIRBNB: North Carolina mountains home to ‘Hobbit’-themed Airbnb.