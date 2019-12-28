Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A man who was jailed for a killing he didn’t commit has sent the city of Idaho Falls a notice that he intends to sue the Police Department. The Post Register reported Thursday that Christopher Tapp sent the notice saying he’ll seek damages for his unjust conviction and imprisonment for more than 20 years. The lawsuit may not be filed for months. The notice claims police violated Tapp’s constitutional rights. He was convicted of raping and killing a woman in 1996 and released from prison in 2017. DNA from the crime scene didn’t match him. City officials have confirmed they received the notice.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in November. The Idaho Department of Labor says it’s the fifth straight month at 2.9%. The agency also says Idaho’s unemployment rate has been at or under 3% for two years. About 860,000 Idahoans are employed while about 26,000 are looking for work. The agency says that since November 2018, total employment grew with an additional 22,000 jobs. The agency says that professional and business services jobs had the greatest percentage gain at 7.2%, followed by financial activities at 4.9%.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s largest teachers union has named an educator from the Boise School District as its new president. The Idaho Statesman reported Layne McInelly will lead the Idaho Education Association after serving as the union’s vice president for the past five years. The sixth-grade teacher at Morley Nelson Elementary in Boise was also previously a member of the union’s board of directors representing Boise. McInelly has also served on various association committees and boards. The union president is an elected position among the at-large membership and serves a three-year term. The association says former President Kari Overall resigned for personal reasons.

DENVER (AP) — A Denver judge has ruled that an urban camping ban enacted in 2012 constitutes cruel and unusual punishment against the homeless. Judge Johnny Barajas’ decision follows a ruling by a federal appeals court that struck down a similar ban in Boise, Idaho last year. The Denver Post reports that an appeal of Friday’s decision is likely. City officials say the ban is carefully crafted and thoughtfully enforced. And Denver voters decided not to overturn the ban earlier this year. In his decision, Barajas granted a motion by Jerry Burton, a homeless advocate, to dismiss a ticket he received for violating Denver’s ban.