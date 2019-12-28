Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities now say they have no evidence that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend were hiking northwest of Portland, Oregon, where she was last seen Sunday. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Morris said Friday if he knew exactly what they were doing it would help. For days, the sheriff’s office maintained that Watterson and Benjamin Garland were walking in the woods when they became separated. Authorities say that account came from the boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who reported Watterson missing Monday night. Allyson’s mother, Misty Watterson, said Friday that Allyson and Benjamin Garland had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down. Authorities say they haven’t been able to verify either story.

UNDATED (AP) — The number of mass killings carried out in the United States in 2019 is one of the biggest ever. A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that 2019 had the most mass killings since at least the 1970s. In all, there were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator. The killings included a trio of massacres in August in El Paso and Odessa, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. More than 210 people were slain in mass killings in 2019.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A northwest Oregon ranching couple has been fined nearly $18,000 for creating an illegal burn pile that included at least 40 dead animals. The Statesman Journal reports on May 13 the Lebanon Fire Department responded to a large, unattended burn on property owned by Mark and Bethany Wahl. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said in its penalty order, made public last week, that the pile contained dead cattle, dead sheep, garbage, plastics, asphaltic materials, furniture and petroleum products. Mark Wahl told the newspaper that the couple is appealing the fine.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s minimum wage will increase to $13.50 an hour in the new year. It’s the final of four set increases set by a ballot measure that passed in 2016. The increase — up from this year’s $12 an hour — was set by Initiative 1433. Under that measure, the minimum wage has increased in yearly stages, starting with the first boost to $11 an hour in 2017. Starting in 2021, the wage will continue to increase yearly depending on inflation. For employers in Seattle and SeaTac, which already have higher minimum wages, the local minimum wage rate will apply as long as it is higher than the state minimum. Seattle is currently at $15 an hour and SeaTac is at $15.64 an hour.