Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities now say they have no evidence that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend were hiking northwest of Portland, Oregon, where she was last seen Sunday. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Morris said Friday if he knew exactly what they were doing it would help. For days, the sheriff’s office maintained that Watterson and Benjamin Garland were walking in the woods when they became separated. Authorities say that account came from the boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who reported Watterson missing Monday night. Allyson’s mother, Misty Watterson, said Friday that Allyson and Benjamin Garland had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down. Authorities say they haven’t been able to verify either story.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s minimum wage will increase to $13.50 an hour in the new year. It’s the final of four set increases set by a ballot measure that passed in 2016. The increase — up from this year’s $12 an hour — was set by Initiative 1433. Under that measure, the minimum wage has increased in yearly stages, starting with the first boost to $11 an hour in 2017. Starting in 2021, the wage will continue to increase yearly depending on inflation. For employers in Seattle and SeaTac, which already have higher minimum wages, the local minimum wage rate will apply as long as it is higher than the state minimum. Seattle is currently at $15 an hour and SeaTac is at $15.64 an hour.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a girl has died after she went into cardiac arrest on a plane flight bound for Seattle from Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles fire officials say paramedics could not revive her and she died Thursday night. KABC-TV says the girl was believed to be about 10 years old and suffered a medical emergency on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Seattle. The plane was over Southern California when the girl had the medical emergency and returned to Los Angeles. The Fire Department says paramedics’ efforts to save the girl’s life were futile.

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have said in an investigation report that two police officers followed department policies and procedures when they arrested a 14-year-old boy in a YMCA teen center, shoved a center director and threatened to use a stun gun on another teenager. The Seattle Times reported that the police chief and city manager announced that the use of profanity by one officer during the September arrest violated Kirkland Police Department policy. Authorities say the officer received verbal counseling. Police say the investigation also found the second officer failed to correctly assist the first officer during the arrest. Neither officer could be reached for comment.