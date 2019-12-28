Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Marshawn Lynch has finished up his first week of practice with the Seattle Seahawks after four years away from the team. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said it’s undeniable that Lynch’s return provided some energy. Lynch will play on Sunday night when Seattle faces San Francisco with the NFC West title on the line. Carroll would not divulge how much Lynch will play. It will likely be three backs splitting the playing time with Lynch, Robert Turbin and rookie Travis Homer sharing the load. Both Lynch and Turbin have not played in a game since October of last year.

PHOENIX (AP) — Kadin Remsberg ran for 178 yards and stretched to the pylon for a 3-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, lifting No. 24 Air Force to a 31-21 win over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The Falcons had their triple option working to near perfection, grinding out 371 yards rushing while setting a Cheez-It Bowl time of possession record of 43:24. Donald Hammond III scored two touchdowns and Remsberg had his fourth-down TD late in the fourth quarter confirmed by review to help the Falcons close the season on an eight-game winning streak.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the NFL regular season on Sunday night. The winner will claim the NFC West title. San Francisco will have the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and home-field advantage if it wins. Seattle will be at least the No. 3 seed and host a playoff game if it wins. The loser will be the No. 5 seed and travel to the NFC East champion on the opening weekend of the postseason.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It’s not just Marshawn Lynch rejoining the Seattle Seahawks after a few years away. Robert Turbin is also back and likely to see some significant time on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Turbin was with the Seahawks from 2012-14 and was primarily Lynch’s backup. He left Seattle after the 2014 season and spent time with Cleveland, Dallas and Indianapolis but never saw the same kind of role he had with the Seahawks. Now he’s back providing depth behind Lynch after the Seahawks were hit by major injuries to their running backs in the past few weeks.