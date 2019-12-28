Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Exonerated Idaho man sends city notice he intends to sue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A man who was jailed for a killing he didn’t commit has sent the city of Idaho Falls a notice that he intends to sue the Police Department. The Post Register reported Thursday that Christopher Tapp sent the notice saying he’ll seek damages for his unjust conviction and imprisonment for more than 20 years. The lawsuit may not be filed for months. The notice claims police violated Tapp’s constitutional rights. He was convicted of raping and killing a woman in 1996 and released from prison in 2017. DNA from the crime scene didn’t match him. City officials have confirmed they received the notice.

Idaho’s unemployment rate stays under 3%

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in November. The Idaho Department of Labor says it’s the fifth straight month at 2.9%. The agency also says Idaho’s unemployment rate has been at or under 3% for two years. About 860,000 Idahoans are employed while about 26,000 are looking for work. The agency says that since November 2018, total employment grew with an additional 22,000 jobs. The agency says that professional and business services jobs had the greatest percentage gain at 7.2%, followed by financial activities at 4.9%.

Idaho Education Association names teacher as union president

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s largest teachers union has named an educator from the Boise School District as its new president. The Idaho Statesman reported Layne McInelly will lead the Idaho Education Association after serving as the union’s vice president for the past five years. The sixth-grade teacher at Morley Nelson Elementary in Boise was also previously a member of the union’s board of directors representing Boise. McInelly has also served on various association committees and boards. The union president is an elected position among the at-large membership and serves a three-year term. The association says former President Kari Overall resigned for personal reasons.

Judge rules Denver’s urban camping ban unconstitutional

DENVER (AP) — A Denver judge has ruled that an urban camping ban enacted in 2012 constitutes cruel and unusual punishment against the homeless. Judge Johnny Barajas’ decision follows a ruling by a federal appeals court that struck down a similar ban in Boise, Idaho last year. The Denver Post reports that an appeal of Friday’s decision is likely. City officials say the ban is carefully crafted and thoughtfully enforced. And Denver voters decided not to overturn the ban earlier this year. In his decision, Barajas granted a motion by Jerry Burton, a homeless advocate, to dismiss a ticket he received for violating Denver’s ban.

A look at some of the biggest Idaho stories of 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — From spent nuclear fuel to Medicaid expansion to cutting state regulations, Idaho had some big changes in 2019. Idaho officials reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Energy to allow research quantities of spent nuclear fuel into the state after years of blocking such shipments. Voter-approved Medicaid expansion survived an Idaho Supreme Court challenge and lawmaker antipathy. Republican Gov. Brad Little cut or simplified what he says are 75% of state regulations in his first year in office. Also among the top headlines was a U.S. appeals court ruling upholding an order for Idaho to give a transgender inmate gender confirmation surgery.

Wyoming winter traffic hazard: Salt-loving mountain goats

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials are trying to drive off dozens of salt-loving mountain goats that come down from the slopes to lick up the salt-and-sand mixture that’s spread over an icy highway for vehicle safety. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that at least three goats were hit and killed by motorists over a five-day span in October and November near the tip of the Snake River Canyon south of Jackson. A Wyoming Game and Fish wildlife biologist says there have been fewer collisions since he and Highway Patrol officials have been regularly driving the animals off U.S. Highways 26 and 89.