Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

No evidence missing woman was hiking, deputies now say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities now say they have no evidence that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend were hiking northwest of Portland, Oregon, where she was last seen Sunday. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Morris said Friday if he knew exactly what they were doing it would help. For days, the sheriff’s office maintained that Watterson and Benjamin Garland were walking in the woods when they became separated. Authorities say that account came from the boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who reported Watterson missing Monday night. Allyson’s mother, Misty Watterson, said Friday that Allyson and Benjamin Garland had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down. Authorities say they haven’t been able to verify either story.

US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings

The number of mass killings carried out in the United States in 2019 is one of the biggest ever. A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that 2019 had the most mass killings since at least the 1970s. In all, there were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator. The killings included a trio of massacres in August in El Paso and Odessa, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. More than 210 people were slain in mass killings in 2019.

Ranchers fined for burning dozens of dead cattle, sheep

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A northwest Oregon ranching couple has been fined nearly $18,000 for creating an illegal burn pile that included at least 40 dead animals. The Statesman Journal reports on May 13 the Lebanon Fire Department responded to a large, unattended burn on property owned by Mark and Bethany Wahl. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said in its penalty order, made public last week, that the pile contained dead cattle, dead sheep, garbage, plastics, asphaltic materials, furniture and petroleum products. Mark Wahl told the newspaper that the couple is appealing the fine.

Washington minimum wage to soon increase to $13.50 an hour

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s minimum wage will increase to $13.50 an hour in the new year. It’s the final of four set increases set by a ballot measure that passed in 2016. The increase — up from this year’s $12 an hour — was set by Initiative 1433. Under that measure, the minimum wage has increased in yearly stages, starting with the first boost to $11 an hour in 2017. Starting in 2021, the wage will continue to increase yearly depending on inflation. For employers in Seattle and SeaTac, which already have higher minimum wages, the local minimum wage rate will apply as long as it is higher than the state minimum. Seattle is currently at $15 an hour and SeaTac is at $15.64 an hour.

School district pays $120K to settle food allergy suit

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — The Beaverton School District has agreed to pay $119,500 to settle a federal suit filed by parents who argued the district failed to take proper precautions to protect their 5-year-old in light of her severe nut and egg allergies. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit says the school served her a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, claiming it was OK to eat because it contained sunflower seed butter, which was false. The suit says the school failed to recognize when the student went into shock, thinking only she was ill. The father rushed his daughter to a hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit. The Beaverton School District did not admit liability.

Tree missing from Portland’s smallest park

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The world’s smallest park has, once again, lost its lone tree. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a stump is all that remains in Portland’s 2-foot-wide Mill Ends Park. On Thursday afternoon, tourists who had put the pint-sized park on their things-to-see list settled instead for selfies with a barren concrete planter. Mill Ends, deemed the world’s smallest park by Guinness World Records, drew national attention six years ago when someone swiped the park’s lone sapling — only to drop it back off a few days later.

4 rescued from sinking fishing vessel near marina

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Coast Guard crew rescued four people from a commercial fishing vessel that sank in Coos Bay. The World reports the 40-foot Darean Rose capsized Thursday and sank shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina with four people aboard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District PA Detachment Astoria. The four people rescued were treated for minor injuries. Coast Guard personnel responded to the potential for environmental pollution by deploying hard boom and absorbent pads.

1 hurt in shooting along Interstate 205 in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A person was wounded Thursday morning when someone in a car fired a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 205 in East Portland, police officials said. KATU-TV reports the shooting was reported at about 10:45 a.m. along the northbound lanes of I-205 between Division Street and the I-84 split. The 911 caller told police dispatchers that his brother was shot and was being taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive the gunshot wound.