Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

No evidence missing woman was hiking, deputies now say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities now say they have no evidence that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend were hiking northwest of Portland, Oregon, where she was last seen Sunday. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Morris said Friday if he knew exactly what they were doing it would help. For days, the sheriff’s office maintained that Watterson and Benjamin Garland were walking in the woods when they became separated. Authorities say that account came from the boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who reported Watterson missing Monday night. Allyson’s mother, Misty Watterson, said Friday that Allyson and Benjamin Garland had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down. Authorities say they haven’t been able to verify either story.

Washington minimum wage to soon increase to $13.50 an hour

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s minimum wage will increase to $13.50 an hour in the new year. It’s the final of four set increases set by a ballot measure that passed in 2016. The increase — up from this year’s $12 an hour — was set by Initiative 1433. Under that measure, the minimum wage has increased in yearly stages, starting with the first boost to $11 an hour in 2017. Starting in 2021, the wage will continue to increase yearly depending on inflation. For employers in Seattle and SeaTac, which already have higher minimum wages, the local minimum wage rate will apply as long as it is higher than the state minimum. Seattle is currently at $15 an hour and SeaTac is at $15.64 an hour.

Girl dies after suffering medical problem on passenger plane

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a girl has died after she went into cardiac arrest on a plane flight bound for Seattle from Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles fire officials say paramedics could not revive her and she died Thursday night. KABC-TV says the girl was believed to be about 10 years old and suffered a medical emergency on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Seattle. The plane was over Southern California when the girl had the medical emergency and returned to Los Angeles. The Fire Department says paramedics’ efforts to save the girl’s life were futile.

Police: Officers followed policy during teen arrest, threats

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have said in an investigation report that two police officers followed department policies and procedures when they arrested a 14-year-old boy in a YMCA teen center, shoved a center director and threatened to use a stun gun on another teenager. The Seattle Times reported that the police chief and city manager announced that the use of profanity by one officer during the September arrest violated Kirkland Police Department policy. Authorities say the officer received verbal counseling. Police say the investigation also found the second officer failed to correctly assist the first officer during the arrest. Neither officer could be reached for comment.

Yakama Nation gets over $400K for 3 fish recovery projects

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Washington state has received a state grant to fund recovery projects aimed at improving the conditions of threatened steelhead trout species in the region. Yakima Herald-Republic reported Wednesday that the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board has awarded $414,000 to the Yakama Nation for three habitat restoration projects. Officials say the projects include adding logs in the waterways as shelter for the fish. Officials say city growth has destroyed many of the places salmon used to live and has contributed to declining steelhead populations. Tribe officials say the fish are part of the Yakama Nation’s cultural history.

West Coast fishery rebounds in rare conservation ‘home run’

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — An environmental success story is unfolding in the Pacific Ocean. Populations of more than a half-dozen species of fish referred to as “groundfish” have rebounded to healthy levels nearly 20 years after their numbers plummeted from overfishing. On Jan. 1, federal regulators will reopen several thousand square miles of ocean off the U.S. West Coast to fishermen who have not been allowed to trawl for rockfish, Pacific perch and bocaccio there for years. One conservation group says it’s the “biggest environmental story that no one knows about.” Much of the success comes from a rare collaboration between fishermen and environmentalists.

Woman, pets fatally shot, man arrested

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was shot and killed at a Bellingham condominium and a man is in custody. Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo told The Bellingham Herald that deputies were called to the condominium around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of a murder-suicide. Elfo says deputies found a 58-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound in her home, Elfo says the woman’s 56-year-old husband was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. Deputies also found a dog and cat that were both dead from gunshot wounds.

Court: Turn signals always required to turn, change lanes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that drivers must use their signal every time they turn or change lanes on a roadway. Thursday’s ruling reverses a Court of Appeals ruling that said a signal is required only when public safety is affected. The high court ruled that the plain language of the law requires drivers “to ensure turns and lane changes are done safely and with an appropriate turn signal.”

Lower Columbia Christmas boat parade held for second year

RAINIER, Wash. (AP) — Festive boats will once again parade along the Oregon waterfront in Rainier and Willow Grove for the second annual Lower Columbia Christmas Boats parade on Friday and Saturday. The Longview, Washington, Daily News reports the boats will gather at about 4 p.m. Friday at the Rainier public dock for public viewing before the parade begins at 7 p.m., according to a press release. The boats will sail upriver to the mooring buoy, then circle downriver to the Rainier park and senior center.

Ex-Walmart employee arraigned on threat charges

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Walmart employee has pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up the chain’s West Valley outlet and kill two store managers. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 41-year-old Roy Lee Maynard entered the plea Tuesday morning during his arraignment in Yakima County Superior Court. Prosecutors charged Maynard with making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment in connection with the Dec. 10 incident.