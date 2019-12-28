Rebraca, N. Dakota visit Oregon State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

North Dakota (6-7) vs. Oregon State (9-2)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Filip Rebraca and North Dakota will face Tres Tinkle and Oregon State. The sophomore Rebraca is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Tinkle, a senior, has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ethan Thompson has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Oregon State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 64.7.

BALL SECURITY: North Dakota’s offense has turned the ball over 14.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 11.3 turnovers over its last three games.

