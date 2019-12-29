Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho fire officials have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the department’s former assistant chief claiming he was fired for publicly opposing a proposed ambulance service fee. The Idaho Press reports that an attorney representing the Kuna Rural Fire District filed the motion saying former Assistant Chief Terry Gammel failed to state a claim in the original civil lawsuit and asked the case be dismissed. Officials say Gammel sued the district, the former chief and the commissioners in October saying he believed he was fired for speaking out against the district’s proposed $1.1 million fee to fund ambulance services.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman faces animal cruelty charges after authorities rescued 58 animals from her 600-square-foot home, most of them Papillon toy dogs. A police press release said 60-year-old Kathleen Schweikert of Mountain Home has been arrested. It’s unclear it she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf. The Idaho Humane Society said it assisted firefighters who had to wear hazmat gear and oxygen masks to air out the home from potentially toxic levels of ammonia from urine and fecal waste. They recovered 55 dogs and three cats.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A man who was jailed for a killing he didn’t commit has sent the city of Idaho Falls a notice that he intends to sue the Police Department. The Post Register reported Thursday that Christopher Tapp sent the notice saying he’ll seek damages for his unjust conviction and imprisonment for more than 20 years. The lawsuit may not be filed for months. The notice claims police violated Tapp’s constitutional rights. He was convicted of raping and killing a woman in 1996 and released from prison in 2017. DNA from the crime scene didn’t match him. City officials have confirmed they received the notice.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in November. The Idaho Department of Labor says it’s the fifth straight month at 2.9%. The agency also says Idaho’s unemployment rate has been at or under 3% for two years. About 860,000 Idahoans are employed while about 26,000 are looking for work. The agency says that since November 2018, total employment grew with an additional 22,000 jobs. The agency says that professional and business services jobs had the greatest percentage gain at 7.2%, followed by financial activities at 4.9%.