Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Portland police officers are being credited with rescuing an elderly woman from a burning house Friday night. Police say the officers were patrolling the area when they rushed to the house in the Montavilla neighborhood of southeast Portland. They were told that an elderly family member was still inside and ran in to find and rescue her, which took about a minute and a half. The fire department said the ceiling separating the attic from the main floor was on the verge of failing down, which would have trapped the woman in. The officers have declined to be interviewed.

CLOVERDALE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say three garbage bags full of dead ducks and geese were found near the Oregon coast. Oregon State Police said in a release that a person walking their dog Thursday near the Nestucca River in Tillamook County reported the gruesome discovery. Eight geese and five ducks were found in the garbage bags, with the breast meat removed from three of the geese. The remains were found near where the Cloverdale Boat Launch and the Cloverdale Water District building are located. Anyone with information should contact Oregon State Police troopers in the fish and wildlife division.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities now say they have no evidence that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend were hiking northwest of Portland, Oregon, where she was last seen Sunday. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Morris said Friday if he knew exactly what they were doing it would help. For days, the sheriff’s office maintained that Watterson and Benjamin Garland were walking in the woods when they became separated. Authorities say that account came from the boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who reported Watterson missing Monday night. Allyson’s mother, Misty Watterson, said Friday that Allyson and Benjamin Garland had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down. Authorities say they haven’t been able to verify either story.

UNDATED (AP) — The number of mass killings carried out in the United States in 2019 is one of the biggest ever. A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that 2019 had the most mass killings since at least the 1970s. In all, there were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator. The killings included a trio of massacres in August in El Paso and Odessa, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. More than 210 people were slain in mass killings in 2019.