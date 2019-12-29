Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNION GAP, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t press charges against a teenage boy who fatally stabbed another teenager at an eastern Washington mall last summer. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Friday that the death of Davis Reyes Jr. was a “clear-cut case of self-defense.” The decision is based on evidence found in a months-long investigation by the Union Gap police department, which included surveillance video from the Valley Mall and cellphone video of the fight in a restroom between the two boys on July 6. Police said Reyes initiated the attack over gang colors.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Portland police officers are being credited with rescuing an elderly woman from a burning house Friday night. Police say the officers were patrolling the area when they rushed to the house in the Montavilla neighborhood of southeast Portland. They were told that an elderly family member was still inside and ran in to find and rescue her, which took about a minute and a half. The fire department said the ceiling separating the attic from the main floor was on the verge of failing down, which would have trapped the woman in. The officers have declined to be interviewed.

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died at the scene after a car crashed into a passing train in western Washington. The Washington State Patrol reports Christopher M. Brock was the car driver in the fatal collision that happened 5 p.m. Friday in Burlington. Authorities say Skagit County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to stop the 2019 Hyundai Elantra for traffic violations when the car suddenly turned on Garrett Road and crashed into the train, which was at the intersection of Garrett Road and State Route 20. The train then dragged the car for a mile before the car caught on fire.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities now say they have no evidence that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend were hiking northwest of Portland, Oregon, where she was last seen Sunday. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Morris said Friday if he knew exactly what they were doing it would help. For days, the sheriff’s office maintained that Watterson and Benjamin Garland were walking in the woods when they became separated. Authorities say that account came from the boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who reported Watterson missing Monday night. Allyson’s mother, Misty Watterson, said Friday that Allyson and Benjamin Garland had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down. Authorities say they haven’t been able to verify either story.