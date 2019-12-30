Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho say they’ve made no progress despite receiving hundreds of tips about two missing children whose parents aren’t cooperating with authorities. The Rexburg Police Department has eight officers following leads from across the country in their search to find 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children haven’t been seen since September. The couple issued a statement through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing “allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor.” The couple married in recent months after both of their spouses died under unusual circumstances earlier this year.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has approved an agreement to allow Idaho Power to buy energy from Jackpot Solar. The Idaho Press reported the commission announced last week that it approved the purchase agreement with Jackpot Holdings LLC for 120 megawatts of energy. The commission says the agreement will enable Idaho Power to initially buy energy from Jackpot Solar at $21.75 per megawatt hour. The price will increase 1.5% each year during the 20-year period of the agreement. Idaho Power will own all renewable energy credits associated with the energy produced by Jackpot Solar.

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say there have been five mountain lion attacks that have killed or injured dogs in the same central Idaho community in the past week. The Idaho State Journal reports a Labrador retriever was attacked early Saturday morning near Hailey after its owners let the dog outside in their unfenced backyard, the fifth case in the Wood River Valley in the span of a week. The Labrador has since recovered and returned home, but at least three other dogs have died. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said there’s been an increasing number of predators in the area.

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho fire officials have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the department’s former assistant chief claiming he was fired for publicly opposing a proposed ambulance service fee. The Idaho Press reports that an attorney representing the Kuna Rural Fire District filed the motion saying former Assistant Chief Terry Gammel failed to state a claim in the original civil lawsuit and asked the case be dismissed. Officials say Gammel sued the district, the former chief and the commissioners in October saying he believed he was fired for speaking out against the district’s proposed $1.1 million fee to fund ambulance services.