Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined a creamery for river water pollution caused by dumping milk. The Statesman Journal reported Friday that the $26,574 fine was levied against Organic Valley for dumping by its McMinnville Creamery. Department of Environmental Quality officials say the creamery discharged 87 gallons of condensed skim milk and 384 pounds of milk solids into a storm drain that leads to a tributary of the South Yamhill River Jan. 5. The department says the creamery discharged milk into the same drain June 25, which turned the creek white for nearly three-quarters of a mile.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregonian newspaper has announced it will end online comments on its website in the new year. In a post on its website on Sunday, the Oregonian/Oregon Live said it was following the footsteps of many other news organizations in the past decade that have done away with the feature. The comments will be eliminated starting at 6 a.m. on January 2. Oregon’s largest news operation said the vast majority of its readers do not write in or read the comments section. The Oregonian also said uncivil conversations online take too many resources to moderate.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have suspended the active search for a woman last seen with her boyfriend a week ago outside of Portland, Oregon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that it would continue to investigate Allyson Watterson’s disappearance but it had exhausted all physical leads after scouring 1,600 acres of rural land near North Plains over the past week. Her boyfriend claims they were separated while hiking and her mother says the couple got lost after their car broke down in the area. But investigators have said there’s no evidence to support either of those accounts.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Portland police officers are being credited with rescuing an elderly woman from a burning house Friday night. Police say the officers were patrolling the area when they rushed to the house in the Montavilla neighborhood of southeast Portland. They were told that an elderly family member was still inside and ran in to find and rescue her, which took about a minute and a half. The fire department said the ceiling separating the attic from the main floor was on the verge of failing down, which would have trapped the woman in. The officers have declined to be interviewed.