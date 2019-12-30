Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a small airplane landed off the runway at Paine Field outside of Seattle.KIRO-TV reports the single-engine plane’s landing gear collapsed as it was coming in north of the main runway in Everett about 11 a.m. Sunday.The plane landed off the runway and onto the grass.

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has opened formal investigations into complaints over a failed funding drive to expand a convention complex. The Tri-City Herald reported Sunday that the Public Disclosure Commission will investigate The Link project for the Three Rivers Convention Center campus in Kennewick. The use of public money for the campaign to pass a tax increase is central to the complaints. The Kennewick Public Facilities District submitted a 2017 tax request that failed to pass a public referendum. The complaints say district officials did not follow state rules during the campaign for a sales tax increase.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregonian newspaper has announced it will end online comments on its website in the new year. In a post on its website on Sunday, the Oregonian/Oregon Live said it was following the footsteps of many other news organizations in the past decade that have done away with the feature. The comments will be eliminated starting at 6 a.m. on January 2. Oregon’s largest news operation said the vast majority of its readers do not write in or read the comments section. The Oregonian also said uncivil conversations online take too many resources to moderate.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The memorial service has been scheduled for a western Washington sheriff’s deputy who died in a car crash while rushing to assist other officers last week. Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Cooper Dyson will be honored with a public service at 1 p.m. Monday at the Tacoma Dome. The street procession will begin at 11 a.m. at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The 25-year-old officer died December 21 after his patrol car crashed into a commercial building while he was on his way to back up two fellow officers already dispatched to a house in Parkland for an urgent domestic violence call.