Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers won the NFC West and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 26-21 victory over the Seattle Seahawks when Jacob Hollister was stopped by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the end zone with seconds remaining. San Francisco claimed its first division crown since 2012 and wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs by silencing a Seattle crowd that showed up hoping for a division title and eager to celebrate the return of running back Marshawn Lynch. San Francisco will have a first-round bye, while Seattle will play NFC East champion Philadelphia to open the playoffs.

SEATTLE (AP) — The stage was set for a storybook ending, with the ball on the 1-yard line and Marshawn Lynch running out onto the field ready to score a division-clinching touchdown in his first game back in Seattle in more than four years. Instead of a Beast Mode leap into the end zone, the Seahawks took a baffling delay-of-game penalty after confusion over personnel. So Lynch returned to the sideline and was only a spectator when Jacob Hollister was stopped inches shy of the goal line on fourth down in the closing seconds of a 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux will never be mistaken for diminutive former Ducks running back De’Anthony Thomas. But the explosive freshman represents the potential of Oregon’s recruiting efforts in and around Los Angeles in a way that goes beyond the surprise signing of Thomas in 2011. Oregon’s return to the Rose Bowl comes alongside the addition of three recruiting classes ranked in the top 20 nationally since Mario Cristobal became head coach in Dec. 2017. They have all leaned heavily players from California.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — CJ Elleby scored 22 points to lead Washington State to a 65-50 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Elleby was 8 of-18 shooting and also had seven rebounds and two assists. Isaac Bonton chipped in 16 points, five rebounds and three assists and Jeff Pollard added 11 points. After a lackluster first half where they were held to just 32% shooting, the Cougars outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff 26-0 in the paint during the second.