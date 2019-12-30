AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Dec. 30.

Monday, Dec. 30 8:45 AM Washington County Commissioners’ Board Meeting

Location: Washington County Clerks Office, 256 E Court St, Weiser, ID

Weblinks: https://www.co.washington.id.us/

Contacts: County Courthouse, 1 208 414 2092

Tuesday, Dec. 31 3:00 PM Annual Idaho Potato Drop – Seventh annual Idaho Potato Drop, with the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge raising the Potato to help raise awareness and funding to help prevent homelessness

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idahohousing.com/, https://twitter.com/IdahoHousing

Contacts: IHFA media, press@ihfa.org, 1 208 331 4858

