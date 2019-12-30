Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEDICAID EXPANSION-IDAHO

BOISE — Not nearly as many Idaho residents have signed up through Monday for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage compared to the number of those eligible. About 52,000 people have signed up out of an estimated 91,000 who meet requirements. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 536 words.

