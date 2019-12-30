Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SUSPICIOUS DEATH-MISSING KIDS

No progress despite hundreds of tips on missing Idaho kids

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho say they’ve made no progress despite receiving hundreds of tips about two missing children whose parents aren’t cooperating with authorities. The Rexburg Police Department has eight officers following leads from across the country in their search to find 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children haven’t been seen since September. The couple issued a statement through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing “allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor.” The couple married in recent months after both of their spouses died under unusual circumstances earlier this year.

ENERGY PURCHASES-IDAHO POWER

Utilities commission to allow Idaho Power to purchase energy

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has approved an agreement to allow Idaho Power to buy energy from Jackpot Solar. The Idaho Press reported the commission announced last week that it approved the purchase agreement with Jackpot Holdings LLC for 120 megawatts of energy. The commission says the agreement will enable Idaho Power to initially buy energy from Jackpot Solar at $21.75 per megawatt hour. The price will increase 1.5% each year during the 20-year period of the agreement. Idaho Power will own all renewable energy credits associated with the energy produced by Jackpot Solar.

MOUNTAIN LION ATTACKS

5 mountain lion attacks on dogs in central Idaho community

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say there have been five mountain lion attacks that have killed or injured dogs in the same central Idaho community in the past week. The Idaho State Journal reports a Labrador retriever was attacked early Saturday morning near Hailey after its owners let the dog outside in their unfenced backyard, the fifth case in the Wood River Valley in the span of a week. The Labrador has since recovered and returned home, but at least three other dogs have died. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said there’s been an increasing number of predators in the area.

FORMER CHIEF LAWSUIT-DISMISSED

Idaho fire department moves to dismiss ex-employee lawsuit

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho fire officials have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the department’s former assistant chief claiming he was fired for publicly opposing a proposed ambulance service fee. The Idaho Press reports that an attorney representing the Kuna Rural Fire District filed the motion saying former Assistant Chief Terry Gammel failed to state a claim in the original civil lawsuit and asked the case be dismissed. Officials say Gammel sued the district, the former chief and the commissioners in October saying he believed he was fired for speaking out against the district’s proposed $1.1 million fee to fund ambulance services.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

Idaho woman charged after 58 animals rescued from home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman faces animal cruelty charges after authorities rescued 58 animals from her 600-square-foot home, most of them Papillon toy dogs. A police press release said 60-year-old Kathleen Schweikert of Mountain Home has been arrested. It’s unclear it she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf. The Idaho Humane Society said it assisted firefighters who had to wear hazmat gear and oxygen masks to air out the home from potentially toxic levels of ammonia from urine and fecal waste. They recovered 55 dogs and three cats.

EXONERATED MAN-LAWSUIT NOTICE

Exonerated Idaho man sends city notice he intends to sue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A man who was jailed for a killing he didn’t commit has sent the city of Idaho Falls a notice that he intends to sue the Police Department. The Post Register reported Thursday that Christopher Tapp sent the notice saying he’ll seek damages for his unjust conviction and imprisonment for more than 20 years. The lawsuit may not be filed for months. The notice claims police violated Tapp’s constitutional rights. He was convicted of raping and killing a woman in 1996 and released from prison in 2017. DNA from the crime scene didn’t match him. City officials have confirmed they received the notice.