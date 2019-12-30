Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon fines Organic Valley $26K for dumping milk into river

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined a creamery for river water pollution caused by dumping milk. The Statesman Journal reported Friday that the $26,574 fine was levied against Organic Valley for dumping by its McMinnville Creamery. Department of Environmental Quality officials say the creamery discharged 87 gallons of condensed skim milk and 384 pounds of milk solids into a storm drain that leads to a tributary of the South Yamhill River Jan. 5. The department says the creamery discharged milk into the same drain June 25, which turned the creek white for nearly three-quarters of a mile.

Oregonian newspaper to end comments section on website

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregonian newspaper has announced it will end online comments on its website in the new year. In a post on its website on Sunday, the Oregonian/Oregon Live said it was following the footsteps of many other news organizations in the past decade that have done away with the feature. The comments will be eliminated starting at 6 a.m. on January 2. Oregon’s largest news operation said the vast majority of its readers do not write in or read the comments section. The Oregonian also said uncivil conversations online take too many resources to moderate.

Active search suspended for Oregon woman missing 1 week

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have suspended the active search for a woman last seen with her boyfriend a week ago outside of Portland, Oregon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that it would continue to investigate Allyson Watterson’s disappearance but it had exhausted all physical leads after scouring 1,600 acres of rural land near North Plains over the past week. Her boyfriend claims they were separated while hiking and her mother says the couple got lost after their car broke down in the area. But investigators have said there’s no evidence to support either of those accounts.

Portland police save elderly woman from burning house

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Portland police officers are being credited with rescuing an elderly woman from a burning house Friday night. Police say the officers were patrolling the area when they rushed to the house in the Montavilla neighborhood of southeast Portland. They were told that an elderly family member was still inside and ran in to find and rescue her, which took about a minute and a half. The fire department said the ceiling separating the attic from the main floor was on the verge of failing down, which would have trapped the woman in. The officers have declined to be interviewed.

Police: Dead geese, ducks found in bags near Oregon coast

CLOVERDALE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say three garbage bags full of dead ducks and geese were found near the Oregon coast. Oregon State Police said in a release that a person walking their dog Thursday near the Nestucca River in Tillamook County reported the gruesome discovery. Eight geese and five ducks were found in the garbage bags, with the breast meat removed from three of the geese. The remains were found near where the Cloverdale Boat Launch and the Cloverdale Water District building are located. Anyone with information should contact Oregon State Police troopers in the fish and wildlife division.

No evidence missing woman was hiking, deputies now say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities now say they have no evidence that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend were hiking northwest of Portland, Oregon, where she was last seen Sunday. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Morris said Friday if he knew exactly what they were doing it would help. For days, the sheriff’s office maintained that Watterson and Benjamin Garland were walking in the woods when they became separated. Authorities say that account came from the boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who reported Watterson missing Monday night. Allyson’s mother, Misty Watterson, said Friday that Allyson and Benjamin Garland had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down. Authorities say they haven’t been able to verify either story.

US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings

The number of mass killings carried out in the United States in 2019 is one of the biggest ever. A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that 2019 had the most mass killings since at least the 1970s. In all, there were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator. The killings included a trio of massacres in August in El Paso and Odessa, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. More than 210 people were slain in mass killings in 2019.

Ranchers fined for burning dozens of dead cattle, sheep

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A northwest Oregon ranching couple has been fined nearly $18,000 for creating an illegal burn pile that included at least 40 dead animals. The Statesman Journal reports on May 13 the Lebanon Fire Department responded to a large, unattended burn on property owned by Mark and Bethany Wahl. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said in its penalty order, made public last week, that the pile contained dead cattle, dead sheep, garbage, plastics, asphaltic materials, furniture and petroleum products. Mark Wahl told the newspaper that the couple is appealing the fine.