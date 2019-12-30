Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PAINE FIELD-PLANE LANDING

No injuries after airplane lands off runway at Paine Field

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a small airplane landed off the runway at Paine Field outside of Seattle.KIRO-TV reports the single-engine plane’s landing gear collapsed as it was coming in north of the main runway in Everett about 11 a.m. Sunday.The plane landed off the runway and onto the grass.

LINK PROJECT-INVESTIGATION

Washington state to investigate claims over failed expansion

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has opened formal investigations into complaints over a failed funding drive to expand a convention complex. The Tri-City Herald reported Sunday that the Public Disclosure Commission will investigate The Link project for the Three Rivers Convention Center campus in Kennewick. The use of public money for the campaign to pass a tax increase is central to the complaints. The Kennewick Public Facilities District submitted a 2017 tax request that failed to pass a public referendum. The complaints say district officials did not follow state rules during the campaign for a sales tax increase.

OREGONIAN-COMMENTS SECTION

Oregonian newspaper to end comments section on website

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregonian newspaper has announced it will end online comments on its website in the new year. In a post on its website on Sunday, the Oregonian/Oregon Live said it was following the footsteps of many other news organizations in the past decade that have done away with the feature. The comments will be eliminated starting at 6 a.m. on January 2. Oregon’s largest news operation said the vast majority of its readers do not write in or read the comments section. The Oregonian also said uncivil conversations online take too many resources to moderate.

DEPUTY-MEMORIAL

Monday memorial set for deputy who died assisting officers

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The memorial service has been scheduled for a western Washington sheriff’s deputy who died in a car crash while rushing to assist other officers last week. Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Cooper Dyson will be honored with a public service at 1 p.m. Monday at the Tacoma Dome. The street procession will begin at 11 a.m. at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The 25-year-old officer died December 21 after his patrol car crashed into a commercial building while he was on his way to back up two fellow officers already dispatched to a house in Parkland for an urgent domestic violence call.

MISSING WOMAN-OREGON

Active search suspended for Oregon woman missing 1 week

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have suspended the active search for a woman last seen with her boyfriend a week ago outside of Portland, Oregon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that it would continue to investigate Allyson Watterson’s disappearance but it had exhausted all physical leads after scouring 1,600 acres of rural land near North Plains over the past week. Her boyfriend claims they were separated while hiking and her mother says the couple got lost after their car broke down in the area. But investigators have said there’s no evidence to support either of those accounts.

NO CHARGES-FATAL STABBING

No charges for teen boy who fatally stabbed another at mall

UNION GAP, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t press charges against a teenage boy who fatally stabbed another teenager at an eastern Washington mall last summer. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Friday that the death of Davis Reyes Jr. was a “clear-cut case of self-defense.” The decision is based on evidence found in a months-long investigation by the Union Gap police department, which included surveillance video from the Valley Mall and cellphone video of the fight in a restroom between the two boys on July 6. Police said Reyes initiated the attack over gang colors.

PORTLAND POLICE-RESCUE

Portland police save elderly woman from burning house

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Portland police officers are being credited with rescuing an elderly woman from a burning house Friday night. Police say the officers were patrolling the area when they rushed to the house in the Montavilla neighborhood of southeast Portland. They were told that an elderly family member was still inside and ran in to find and rescue her, which took about a minute and a half. The fire department said the ceiling separating the attic from the main floor was on the verge of failing down, which would have trapped the woman in. The officers have declined to be interviewed.

TRAIN-CAR CRASH

1 dead after car eluding police crashes into train

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died at the scene after a car crashed into a passing train in western Washington. The Washington State Patrol reports Christopher M. Brock was the car driver in the fatal collision that happened 5 p.m. Friday in Burlington. Authorities say Skagit County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to stop the 2019 Hyundai Elantra for traffic violations when the car suddenly turned on Garrett Road and crashed into the train, which was at the intersection of Garrett Road and State Route 20. The train then dragged the car for a mile before the car caught on fire.

No evidence missing woman was hiking, deputies now say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities now say they have no evidence that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend were hiking northwest of Portland, Oregon, where she was last seen Sunday. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Morris said Friday if he knew exactly what they were doing it would help. For days, the sheriff’s office maintained that Watterson and Benjamin Garland were walking in the woods when they became separated. Authorities say that account came from the boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who reported Watterson missing Monday night. Allyson’s mother, Misty Watterson, said Friday that Allyson and Benjamin Garland had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down. Authorities say they haven’t been able to verify either story.

AP-WA-MINIMUM WAGE

Washington minimum wage to soon increase to $13.50 an hour

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s minimum wage will increase to $13.50 an hour in the new year. It’s the final of four set increases set by a ballot measure that passed in 2016. The increase — up from this year’s $12 an hour — was set by Initiative 1433. Under that measure, the minimum wage has increased in yearly stages, starting with the first boost to $11 an hour in 2017. Starting in 2021, the wage will continue to increase yearly depending on inflation. For employers in Seattle and SeaTac, which already have higher minimum wages, the local minimum wage rate will apply as long as it is higher than the state minimum. Seattle is currently at $15 an hour and SeaTac is at $15.64 an hour.