AP - Oregon-Northwest
Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Christian 65, Mohawk 42

Knappa 64, Warrenton 35

Lowell 70, Yoncalla 60

Mountainside 57, David Douglas 49

Nestucca 51, Taft 49

Newberg 65, Franklin 54

Perrydale 39, Country Christian 27

Powder Valley 67, Burns 61

Reedsport 56, North Douglas 46

Salem Academy 61, Creswell 52

Sandy 61, Putnam 50

Weston-McEwen 70, Elgin 54

Cactus Jam=

Liberty 55, Mountain View, Wash. 25

Damien Classic=

Westview 57, King/Drew, Calif. 55

Les Schwab Invitational=

Clackamas 75, West Linn 60

Consolation=

Crater 64, Churchill 53

Fifth Place=

Bishop Gorman, Nev. 59, Central Catholic 46

Third Place=

Norcross, Ga. 69, Jefferson PDX 55

San Diego Surf n Slam=

Oregon City 67, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 40, Wallowa 32

Crane 72, Prairie City 33

Elgin 59, Weston-McEwen 18

Jefferson 38, Colton 33

Mohawk 41, Central Christian 26

North Douglas 47, Reedsport 15

Perrydale 50, Country Christian 30

Taft 46, Nestucca 37

Warrenton 37, Knappa 25

Yoncalla 45, Lowell 28

Nike Interstate Shootout=

Barlow 64, The Dalles 36

St. Mary’s Academy 41, Sherwood 25

West Albany 52, Jackson, Wash. 34

SoCal Prep Classic=

Gladstone 47, Mira Mesa, Calif. 36

West Coast Jamboree=

Canby 49, Valencia, Calif. 39

North Medford 46, San Domenico, Calif. 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

