Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Christian 65, Mohawk 42
Knappa 64, Warrenton 35
Lowell 70, Yoncalla 60
Mountainside 57, David Douglas 49
Nestucca 51, Taft 49
Newberg 65, Franklin 54
Perrydale 39, Country Christian 27
Powder Valley 67, Burns 61
Reedsport 56, North Douglas 46
Salem Academy 61, Creswell 52
Sandy 61, Putnam 50
Weston-McEwen 70, Elgin 54
Cactus Jam=
Liberty 55, Mountain View, Wash. 25
Damien Classic=
Westview 57, King/Drew, Calif. 55
Les Schwab Invitational=
Clackamas 75, West Linn 60
Consolation=
Crater 64, Churchill 53
Fifth Place=
Bishop Gorman, Nev. 59, Central Catholic 46
Third Place=
Norcross, Ga. 69, Jefferson PDX 55
San Diego Surf n Slam=
Oregon City 67, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 40, Wallowa 32
Crane 72, Prairie City 33
Elgin 59, Weston-McEwen 18
Jefferson 38, Colton 33
Mohawk 41, Central Christian 26
North Douglas 47, Reedsport 15
Perrydale 50, Country Christian 30
Taft 46, Nestucca 37
Warrenton 37, Knappa 25
Yoncalla 45, Lowell 28
Nike Interstate Shootout=
Barlow 64, The Dalles 36
St. Mary’s Academy 41, Sherwood 25
West Albany 52, Jackson, Wash. 34
SoCal Prep Classic=
Gladstone 47, Mira Mesa, Calif. 36
West Coast Jamboree=
Canby 49, Valencia, Calif. 39
North Medford 46, San Domenico, Calif. 38
