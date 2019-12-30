Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 7:30 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE COMMISSIONER

Philadelphia appointed its first female police chief to lead the department rocked by sexual harassment complaints and racial discrimination — issues she will be suited to tackle with “conviction,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday. by MaryClaire Dale. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos.

OREGON WILDERNESS AREAS

SALEM, Ore. — A plan that would require purchasing a permit before entering three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas has received a largely negative response. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS

BKW—T25-WOMEN’s BKB POLL

NEW YORK — UConn finished off the decade in the same spot where it began — No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 370 words.

BKC—T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

A light holiday schedule led to a rare quiet week atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. By John Marshall. SENT: 540 words.

FBC—ROSE BOWL TAYLOR’s TIME

PASADENA, Calif. — It is no longer a question of where Jonathan Taylor ranks among the greatest running backs to play at Wisconsin for assistant coach John Settle. By Dan Greenspan. SENT: 800 words.

FBC—ROSE BOWL HERBER’T FINALE

PASADENA, Calif. — Justin Herbert wasn’t dreaming of roses when he decided to return for his senior season at Oregon. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

ALSO MOVED:

—WASHINGTON SNOWPACK: Washington snowpack low, similar to 2015 drought year.

—TEEN CLIMBER FALL: Teen climber rescued after fall on Mount Hood.

—ILLEGAL DUMPING-OIL: Illegal dumping leads to oil sheen in Columbia Slough.

—PORTLAND SHOOTING: Police say 2 hurt after 50 shots fired in Portland.