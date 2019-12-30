WA–Washington News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:05 p.m.

PAID FAMILY LEAVE-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. Employees in Washington state can soon start applying for time off under the state’s paid family leave law. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 700 words. AP Photos.

WASHINGTON SNOWPACK

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington’s snowpack is less than a year ago and officials say it’s similar to the start of 2015, the state’s last big drought. SENT: 210 words.

OREGON-WILDERNESS AREAS

SALEM, Ore. — A plan that would require purchasing a permit before entering three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas has received a largely negative response. SENT: 290 words.

SPORTS

FBN—WILD CARD SCHEDULE

Patriots get Saturday night prime-time slot vs Titans. The Seahawks play the Eagles Sunday afternoon. SENT: 250 words.

BKC—EASTERN WASHINGTON-IDAHO STATE

Eastern Washington plays Idaho State at Reed Gym. 6 p.m. PST game start.

FBH—WASH ALL STATE TEAM

SEATTLE — Steilacoom junior Emeka Egbuka has been named The Associated Press Washington state high school football player of the year. SENT: 1620 words.

IN BRIEF:

—DEPUTY-MEMORIAL SERVICE: Deputy’s memorial service held in Tacoma. With AP photos.

—DUCK HUNTERS-RESCUE: 3 Washington state duck hunters rescued after boat overturns.

—TOBACCO AGE LIMIT: Tobacco purchase age increases to 21 in Washington state.