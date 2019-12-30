Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 7:48 pm

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

5-7-4

(five, seven, four)

The Associated Press

