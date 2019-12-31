Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Not nearly as many Idaho residents have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage compared to the number of those eligible. About 52,000 people signed up through Monday out of an estimated 91,000 who meet requirements. Coverage starts Wednesday. Enrollment is year-round, so state officials expect more people to sign up. Voters authorized Medicaid expansion last year with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by state lawmakers. But lawmakers earlier this year added restrictions requiring five waivers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. None have been approved so far.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say Washington’s snowpack is less than a year ago and similar to the start of 2015, the state’s last big drought. The Capital Press reported Monday the statewide snowpack is 47% of normal. It was 46% of normal at this time five years ago. Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says it’s worrisome. Hey says it’s the third slowest start in snow accumulation statewide since the 1990s with one of the driest Novembers on record. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center says the outlook for precipitation is better than normal west of the Cascade crest and normal to the east.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in a Blackfoot-area home on Friday night. The sheriff’s office says deputies went to the home to do a welfare check when they found the body of 45-year-old Bevin Chippewa in a bedroom and 50-year-old Jeffrey Phelps dead in a chair. Investigators described the deaths as a murder-suicide and said Phelps appears to have shot himself. The deaths remain under investigation.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Police in Lewiston say a vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage by breaking several storefront windows over the weekend. Sgt. Jason Leavitt told The Lewiston Tribune that 10 commercial windows and one car window were damaged in the incident. Police reviewed surveillance footage and have identified a person of interest in the case.